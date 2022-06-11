Historical NYC street gets a bubbly makeover for one month of activations
NEW YORK, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, the #1 Champagne in France, is Unleashing the Bubbles in NYC for a month. Starting June 9th at 5pm, the famous Stone Street is getting a Bubbly makeover - complete with giant champagne bottles, outdoor bubble dining domes, Champagne cork stools, thousands of bubble balloons, a bubble ball pit, photo opps, music, free giveaways, ice sculptures & more - while several participating bars and restaurants will be offering special Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte menu items, unexpected pairings and drink experiences.
Disobedient Champagne is in the brand's identity - meaning they do things a little differently. Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte is a young champagne house, less than 50 years old, that is on a mission to disrupt the industry; a mission to which they proudly attribute their rapid growth.
"Champagne is a drink that can and should be enjoyed by anyone, anytime, with many foods. Great Champagne doesn't need to cost a lot, it certainly doesn't need to be reserved just for special occasions, and it absolutely can be enjoyed with Burgers, Thai, Mexican, and so much more. This partnership with Stone Street, a historic NYC staple, was the perfect embodiment of those beliefs," said Anne-Laure Domenichini, Director of Communications for Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte.
Participating restaurants include The Dubliner, Stone Street Tavern, Route 66, Ulysses, Beckett's Bar and Grill, Adrienne's Pizza Bar, The Cauldron, Mad Dog & Beans, Harry's and Harry's Cafe, as well as a few in the surrounding area - Tavern 29, Taproom 307, The Factory 380, and Le District.
Each establishment will be featuring a unique Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte offering as part of the activation (unexpected Champagne pairings, creative Champagne cocktails, Bubble showers whenever you order a glass or bottle, etc.). A few examples include:
- The Cauldron:
Cocktail: A refreshing Passionfruit Martini paired with an extra bubbly Brut shot (Insta-worthy dry ice Champagne shot)
- Ulysses:
Cocktail: French Martini Fizz (Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut, Absolut, Chambord, Pineapple, Lemon)
Food Pairing Special: Crispy chicken sandwich paired with Brut
- Harry's:
Cocktail: French 75 (Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut, Gin, Fresh Lemon, Cream Sherry)
Food Pairing Special: ½ dozen blue point oysters on the half shell pair with Brut
- Harry's Cafe:
Cocktail: Airmail (Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Brut, White Rum, Fresh Lime, Honey)
Food Pairing Special: Tuna Tartare, Sesame Wonton, Caviar paired with Brut
- Adrienne's Pizzabar:
Cocktail: Frozé Royal (featuring Nicolas Feuillatte Réserve Exclusive Rosé)
Food Pairing: Small Pie – choice of white or red paired with Brut
- The Becketts Bar & Grill
Food Pairing Special: Prosciutto Di Parma and bottle of Brut
Prosciutto, Arugula , Fig Jam, Brie Cheese , Olive Oil , Sea Salt , on a Baguette
- The Dubliner
Food Pairing Special: Crab Cake Burger and bottle of Brut
Lettuce , Tomato, Remoulade , Homemade Crab Cake , on Sourdough Bread
- Stone Street Tavern
Food Pairing Special:
Pretzel & Champagne
Mac N' Cheese & Champagne
- Mad Dog and Beans
Cocktail: Champagne Margarita
Food Pairing Special: Mad Dog Caviar Guacamole
- Route66
Glass/Bottle of Brut with Bubble Shower experience
About Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte:
Born in 1976 at the heart of the Côte des Blancs, Nicolas Feuillatte is both the youngest of the major Champagne brands and the largest house that unites 5,000 committed and passionate wine growers. In 45 years, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte has become the most popular brand in France and the world's third leading brand of Champagne. Their belief: Champagne is an exceptional wine, but it should not only be reserved for exceptional circumstances. For the brand, luxury is about elegance and attitude, emotion and pleasure, appreciation of the great and the good. Luxury is to share a precious moment, an enchanting interlude around a bottle of Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. The range is varied, reflecting the richness and diversity of its regions. It testifies to the know-how and the style of the brand, of which finesse and elegance are the key words. Nicolas Feuillatte Champagnes are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. Learn more at nicolas-feuillatte.com/us/
