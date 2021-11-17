NAPA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles Krug Winery (https://www.charleskrug.com/), Napa Valley's oldest winery and home to California's first tasting room, has been recognized by Great Wine Capitals Network with the Best of Wine Tourism award for 2022. The ten winners of the 19th Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards were announced on October 28th and represent the best of the best wine tourism businesses from the most prestigious wine regions across five continents. Charles Krug also received the "People's Choice Award" for Arts & Culture, wherein the public voted for the best winery promoting art, culture, and wine globally.
Since its founding in 1861, Charles Krug Winery has been at the forefront of California wine country tourism and remains a benchmark for hospitality standards even as the world shifts into a post-pandemic "new normal." Over the years, the tasting room experience at Charles Krug has evolved to become much more than wine tasting. Visitors have the opportunity to participate in a range of diverse experiences, from concerts and movie screenings to inspired food pairings, hands-on technical blending sessions, virtual wine tastings, and more.
"At Charles Krug, we are always working to integrate new cultural events that serve the Napa Valley", comments co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr, "this recognition from the Great Wine Capitals network is an important reminder of the positive impact our team's work has on both our community and the wine tourism industry."
The Great Wine Capitals is a network of major cities, which share a key economic and cultural asset, their internationally renowned wine regions. Founded in 1999, the Network has developed several projects, initiatives, and programs intending to achieve excellence in tourism, business services, and education within the global alliance of its renowned wine regions. The Great Wine Capitals international competition is designed to reward the wineries in each member wine region that have achieved excellence in various categories from art and culture to sustainable wine tourism and delivering quality experiences to the public.
In addition to the Best of Wine Tourism Award, Charles Krug won the "People's Choice Award" for Arts & Culture.
Charles Krug has prioritized creating a safe space to appreciate arts, culture, and wine. Recently, Charles Krug has seen several innovative visitor offerings, expanding its role as the cultural hub of Napa Valley. Seeking new and dynamic ways to engage with wine consumers, Charles Krug introduced the Tastings on the Lawn series to provide education on the quality of wines coming out of Napa Valley back in the 1960s. Other recent events include Blue Note Napa, Hands Across the Valley, Napa Valley Film Festival, Drive-In Cameo Cinema, Sunset Cinema, NIMBASH Arts Festival, Festival Napa Valley, and many more.
Jim Morris, Vice President of Estate Management & Guest Relations, notes "in light of the many events and experiences we have planned at the estate for the coming year, we are thrilled to share this news with all our guests and visitors."
For more information on Charles Krug, please visit https://www.charleskrug.com/.
Press Contacts:
Michelle Erland
Colangelo & Partners
(631) 258-0844
Juhi Chandiramani
Colangelo & Partners
(609) 874-4388
About Charles Krug:
In 1943 Italian immigrants Cesare and Rosa Mondavi purchased the historic Charles Krug property, the oldest winery in the Napa Valley and longest-running tasting room in California. The brand was built on a foundation of family values, hard work and a European winemaking tradition; it remains a family-owned winery today, producing estate-driven, top of the line Napa Valley wanes. The wineries are under the direction of Peter Mondavi Jr. and Marc Mondavi, who steward the family business passed to them by their father, legendary Napa Valley wine icon Peter Mondavi Sr. The family is now proudly welcoming members of the fourth generation to the business, continuing a legacy started over 70 years ago and setting a foundation for generations to come. For additional information, please visit https://www.charleskrug.com/.
Media Contact
Michelle Erland, Colangelo & Partners, (631) 258-0844, merland@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Charles Krug Winery