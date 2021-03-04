CHARLESTON, S.C., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charleston Hospitality Group and Sam Mustafa added to their executive board for the first time since 2016 with the new hire of Joe Gillie as Chief Financial Officer of TOAST! All Day. In this position, Gillie will take on financial and operational tasks to guide the direction of the TOAST! All Day brand through their franchising growth.
Gillie has experience working with quick service, fine dining, private and public restaurants in roles spanning from accounting to franchise ownership. After spending over 30 years in the restaurant industry gaining knowledge on various facets of growth, Gillie will add great value to TOAST! All Day in his new role of Chief Financial Officer.
Gillie comments on his new role saying, "we continue to create a highly-disciplined organization through relationship-building and a culture of accountability while remaining focused on innovation. We improve it because we measure it and because we measure it and report it, we improve it exponentially."
Adventurous in and out of the workplace, in Gillie's free time, he can be found rock-climbing, whitewater kayaking and practicing Krav Maga.
About Charleston Hospitality Group
Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG) is a restaurant and entertainment group comprising Eli's Table, John King Grill, Queology, Tabbuli, TOAST! All Day with four additional locations (Charleston, Summerville, Ashley, Mt. Pleasant), Honky Tonk Saloon, and Charleston Hospitality Catering. CHG is committed to engendering a culture of giving back to the community through charitable initiatives, especially in the areas of education, promoting wellness, supporting the military and eradicating hunger and poverty. For more information, please visit Charleston Hospitality Group or call 843-822-0011.
