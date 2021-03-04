CHARLESTON, S.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG) hired Omar Caton to serve as TOAST! All Day's Vice President of Operations and Training. Caton will help TOAST! All Day achieve its goals of franchising throughout the Southeast by developing new training systems with high level growth in mind. He will also be responsible for the execution of proper quality service and cleanliness brand standards. Caton designs proper brand growth strategy both nationally and globally in order to sustain "best place to work" standards for all employees, both corporate and franchise. Sam Mustafa's addition of three new board members since 2016, including Caton, is an important step in restructuring TOAST! All Day's leadership team to best prepare for anticipated growth through franchising.
Caton brings 34 years of national and international hospitality experience from his role as Director of Operations and Brand Manager for the IHOP brand. In this role, he grew the franchise's portfolio by more than 20% by bringing well-known brands like Buffalo Wild Wings and Pizza Rev into the international market. Prior to becoming the Director of Operations and Brand Manager, Caton worked his way to IHOP corporate after serving as a General Manager. During this time, his location became the first 3 million dollar IHOP and won the franchisee of the year award. This position gave Caton insight into growing a franchise on a small scale, and helped him ultimately open locations in over 10 states and internationally, and create the training videos that are still used in IHOPs daily around the world after his move into a corporate position.
With his decades of experience, Caton has found success in his application of his motto "teachability through a growth mindset will always set you apart on the road to success!"
In his free time, Caton uses his international knowledge and gift of public speaking to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Latin America, and hopes to touch over 1 million lives across the world. Apart from his philanthropic endeavors, Caton enjoys spending time with his wife, Laura, and two children and watching any competitive sport.
About Charleston Hospitality Group
Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG) is a restaurant and entertainment group comprising Eli's Table, John King Grill, Queology, Tabbuli, TOAST! All Day with four additional locations (Charleston, Summerville, Ashley, Mt. Pleasant), Honky Tonk Saloon, and Charleston Hospitality Catering. CHG is committed to engendering a culture of giving back to the community through charitable initiatives, especially in the areas of education, promoting wellness, supporting the military and eradicating hunger and poverty. For more information, please visit Charleston Hospitality Group or call 843-822-0011.
