The National Initiative – led by the Brand's Affiliated Non-Profit, Charlie's Table Oasis – is the First of its Kind to Make Restaurant Dining Safer for the 25 million people suffering from Celiac Disease or Gluten Sensitivity
NEW YORK , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlie's Table, an artisanal, gluten-free pasta brand, has announced the launch of the Gluten-Free Food Safety Restaurant Program campaign via their affiliated non-profit, Charlie's Table Oasis. The nationwide initiative – as announced in Simply Gluten Free magazine – consists of a series of nationally recognized standards for gluten-free food safety policies and procedures for managers and staff to follow. It is estimated that approximately 25 million people must eat gluten-free due to Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. The program, which will also be a benefit to the 30% of the entire country who prefers a gluten-free lifestyle, is free for restaurants.
David S. Landay, Co-Founder and CEO of Charlie's Table, said he became an advocate for the celiac community after a close friend, Daniele, a restaurateur with gluten sensitivity began his work on creating a gluten-free pasta that was indistinguishable from pasta with semolina. When a customer sent his meal back saying "this is too good to be gluten-free," Daniele knew he had achieved his goal.
"Daniele said he wanted to get the pasta out to help a lot of people but didn't know how. Hitting my sweet spot, I reminded him about my Wharton, Harvard Law, Broadway producing background and that I start things – especially non-profits for the past twenty plus years," said Landay.
"Having written a book and created a website to provide practical help to people with any life challenging condition, it seemed obvious I should explore compiling practical information guides for living in the gluten-free world, information to which the community would be encouraged to add tips and illustrative life experiences."
Charlie's Table was born, and Landay's research, in conjunction with the Simply Gluten Free magazine team, led to the reality of how poorly people in the gluten-free community are currently treated in restaurants and how few of them are certified gluten-free. This led to the thought: Charlie's Table would create a FREE honor-based program to keep people safe that the public could see online.
A 2019 study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that 32% of the gluten-free food served in restaurants was not gluten-free. A 2021 survey conducted in conjunction with Simply Gluten Free Magazine showed that 80% of gluten-free consumers had safety concerns when going to a restaurant. These findings coupled with the organization's other research on the topic led Charlie's Table Oasis to create the Gluten-Free Safety Restaurant Program.
"Over the last 18 years Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop has been serving ice cream in Memphis, our goal has been to be the go-to dessert shop for families with food allergies and sensitivities. For most of those years the number one issue has been dairy and nut allergies, particularly for parents with young children. Either by dietary restriction or by choice, we are seeing an increase in customer requests for gluten-free options. Just this week I was asked by a bride to be if we can cater her wedding reception with a gluten-free sundae bar station. Of course, we can!" said Marc Tate, Chief Scooper of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.
"I am eager to augment our training with the Charlie Tables Oasis Gluten-Free Food Safety Restaurant Program to increase staff preparedness and confidence in safely serving our growing number of gluten-free guests."
The program – targeted toward both consumers and restaurateurs – is a voluntary, no cost to join for restaurants, gluten-free self-certification program designed to:
- Encourage the use of "best practices" to maximize safety for people in the gluten-free community.
- Increase consumer confidence in the ability of restaurants and other food establishments to serve food that is actually gluten-free.
- Help consumers locate places to eat that commit to utilizing best gluten-free safety practices.
- Promote participating restaurants and foodservice establishments to the gluten-free community.
"The number one rule in the food industry is: Don't get people sick (period!)," said Peter Ghione, Director of Culinary Innovation and Training, Canyon Ranch Las Vegas. "Added to that is my purpose of helping people improve their health through food, so right there tells you how serious it is to me to make sure my customers eat in the safest environments and still enjoy every bit of it. For the customer looking for someone that follows Charlie's Table Oasis Gluten-Free Food Safety Program guidelines, it will give them peace of mind that they can enjoy their meal."
Restaurant establishments interested in participating in the program may find information on the Charlie's Table Oasis website at https://charliestableoasis.org/. The team leading the initiative can also be contacted at safetyprogram@charliestableoasis.org or by phone (212.586.5600).
About Charlie's Table (http://www.charliestable.com): There is nothing quite like sharing a great meal together with friends and family at the dinner table. Likewise, there is nothing quite like being excluded from that experience. Charlie's Table artisanal, gluten-free pasta was created with one idea in mind: to be sure there would be a seat at the table for everyone, including people who need to eat a certain way – whether because of a medical need or choice. The brand's fresh artisanal pastas made with traditional Italian bronze cut dies to better hold the sauce, was created by a New York City restaurateur who became gluten intolerant. Charlie's Table products are found online, served at a growing number of the country's top restaurants and soon in grocery stores. You may find Charlie's Table on Instagram(@charliestableglutenfree) and Facebook.
About Charlie's Table Oasis (http://www.charliestableoasis.org): Charlie's Table Oasis is an information-based non-profit, with the goals of creating a community of people who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, their families and friends, and creating solutions to perceived unmet needs of the gluten-free community at large. In addition to null [the Gluten-Free Food Safety Restaurant Program, Charlie's Table Oasis also offers a series of Living A Gluten-Free Lifestyle guides and works toward addressing food insecurity among people who need to eat gluten-free. Charlie's Table Oasis is the public face of Charlie's Table Foundation, a division of Survivorship A to Z, Inc. ("SAZ"), which was created in 2001 to provide a core of practical, legal and financial information for people diagnosed with a serious health condition and their caretakers.
