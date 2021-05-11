LAWRENCE, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to report that the Charm Peel Plate® EB Microbial Test received AOAC Official Method of Analysis status in fall of 2020. The final action notice was published in November 2020 https://academic.oup.com/jaoac/article/103/6/1588/5858969.
Peel Plate tests are aseptic ready-to-use microbial tests that self-wick upon sample addition and produce colored colonies after incubation. The food industry uses Peel Plate tests to monitor sanitation and quality of raw materials, production processes, and final products.
"The Peel Plate EB Microbial Test was evaluated with multiple dairy products, stainless surface sponges, and poultry carcass rinse in one of the first harmonized MicroVal and AOAC-OMA joint test validations," said Bob Salter, Vice President of Regulatory and Industry Affairs. Enterobacteriaceae contaminated infant formula containing probiotics prepared by Q- Laboratories was shared collaboratively among 12 laboratories in 5 countries. Results in duplicate pairs, or their singlet results, demonstrated equivalence with ISO method 21528 at both 24 and 48 hour incubation. The method greatly simplifies and reduces costs in testing for Enterobacteriaceae, a class of Gram negative bacteria including E. coli and Salmonella pathogens associated with unsanitary conditions.
"The AOAC-OMA final action, along with the International Organization for Standardization focused MicroVal certification, is a global recognition of suitability for use for microbiological testing. This is a culmination of years of development in the Peel Plate ISO-9001 Quality System," said Salter. Peel Plate tests are available for aerobic count, coliform, E.coli / coliform, Staphylococcus Aureus, yeast and mold, yeast, and Enterobacteriaceae.
About Charm Sciences, Inc. Established in 1978 in Greater Boston, Charm Sciences helps protect consumers, manufacturers, and global brands from a variety of issues through the development of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostic tests and equipment. Selling directly and through its network of distributors, Charm's products serve the dairy, feed and grain, food and beverage, water, healthcare, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries around the globe. https://www.charm.com
Media Contact
Steve Holmes, Charm Sciences, Inc, +1 978.687.9200 x165, steveh@charm.com
SOURCE Charm Sciences, Inc