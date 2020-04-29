CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, has added mobile ordering to their residential dining program, to adapt to changing needs on campus due to COVID-19. The new service model provides a safe, to-go residential dining solution for students and essential faculty and staff who remain on campus.
"An in-house technology solution allows us to quickly pivot our priorities and adjust to the changing needs of the campus while keeping safety top of mind," says Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "What students love most about our dining program is our variety and customization; something that we can continue to offer using digital technology as an extension of our residential program."
Each day, a selection of rotating breakfast, lunch and dinner options is posted to the app. Students and guests can customize their meal with their choice of entrée, side, dessert and drink, choose a convenient pick up time and pay for their order using a swipe on their meal plan. Meals are safely placed at a designated spot in residential dining where students can pick up their food while practicing safe social distancing.
"We are excited to offer our campus partners innovation that maintains a sense of community while providing a high level of safety on campus," says Salli Darden SVP of Strategy and Commercialization. "Mobile ordering is just one of the innovative solutions we are using to preserve the student experience."
The app limits the amount of orders that can be placed at a certain time and allows for convenient, contactless pick up in areas both across campus and within residential dining. Orders are sent directly to the kitchen so that meals are ready on-time, eliminating wait times.
Chartwells continues to look for opportunities to use technology to provide a safe food service program that supports social distancing guidelines and the health and well-being of the campus community. To read more about Chartwells' innovations in food service please visit www.chartwellshighered.com.
About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.
Contact: Meredith Rosenberg, (914) 935-5326
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com