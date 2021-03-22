ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of a nationwide effort to award grants to high-impact community organizations that address the barriers to good health and equity, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities launched the Investing in New England grant program in February of this year. In March, CHC awarded $30,000 to six nonprofit partners to help them advance food security, nutrition or breast cancer awareness in or around Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Supported programs include:
- Community-based food and produce delivery to low-income individuals and ethnic food distributions (Bridgeport Caribe Youth Leaders)
- Ketogenic diet workshop for those diagnosed with epilepsy to aid in seizure control (Epilepsy Foundation, New England)
- Breast cancer awareness webinar educating women of screening age around the importance of not delaying screening further post COVID-19 restrictions (Susan G Komen, New England)
- Daily nutrient-dense meals provided to those experiencing homelessness (Columbus House)
- Fresh produce and meal options delivered to individuals diagnosed with mental health conditions to provide a balanced diet and support the whole health approach to healing (Mental Health Connecticut)
- Interactive cooking program instructed by a professional chef and renal dietitian teaching kidney-friendly recipes to patients (National Kidney Foundation serving New England)
Funding will help these CHC nonprofit partners reach nearly 950 beneficiaries throughout the year in the greater New England region. CHC's next round of grants begin April 29, awarding funds raised during CHC Giving Day #ForHealthEquity. Nonprofit partners can apply for the priority regions of Oklahoma City and the Greater Twin Cities in Minneapolis, and then nationwide. For more information, contact info@chcimpact.org.
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. We represent thousands of high-impact nonprofits nationwide, working to address barriers to good health, and we connect them with capital from our corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. By listening to partners and convening community and business leaders, we ensure that we always act in the best interests of communities, directing resources and expertise where it is needed most. For more information, visit https://chcimpact.org.
