ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, April 20th, Cheba Hut, the marijuana-inspired sandwich "joint" is reopening at 115 Harvard Drive SE after being closed for an interior refresh and expansion. Now, just in time for the 4/20 holiday, the "toasted" sub shop will rejoin the community and celebrate with a day of live music, raffles and menu specials.
Multi-unit owner Isaac Montoya has been with Cheba Hut for almost 10 years, starting as a part-time team member working his way through college. Now, Montoya owns two Cheba Hut shops and is thrilled to open the doors following a full renovation and build-out.
"After being closed for several months, I could not be more excited to reopen our Harvard Drive shop and start serving great food to the community again," said Montoya. "We knew we had to reopen in time for 4/20, so the timing is perfect. This is a rad community and we are thrilled to debut our brand new space for our fans to come together and enjoy some munchies in a sweet environment."
The reopening and 4/20 events will begin at 11 a.m and will feature raffles, giveaways, live entertainment and numerous activities for guests to partake in. Additionally, the shop will be commemorating the day by offering Cheba Hut's classic 4/20 menu special: a four-inch nug sandwich served in a branded frisbee for $4.20. Anyone unable to visit the shop in person can also join the festivities virtually by tuning in to the Live Stream hosted on the shop's local website.
"The updated shop looks amazing and we think that the Albuquerque community will be psyched to check out the new space," said Seth Larsen, Chief Relationship Officer for Cheba Hut. "The timing for the reopening is perfect and we are thrilled to welcome everyone back into the updated space."
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
For more information about Cheba Hut of Albuquerque, visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com.
