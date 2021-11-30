CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, December 13th, Cheba Hut, the beloved marijuana-themed sub shop, will open its second Illinois location at 3412 North Sheffield Avenue in Wrigleyville. Helmed by Illinois native Brian O'Kelly, the "toasted" sub shop will offer over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites.
O'Kelly, a former senior systems engineer, fell in love with Cheba Hut's "toasted" subs back in 2007 when, after hearing a friend rave about the sandwiches for nearly a decade, he was finally able to visit a Cheba Hut location in-person in Phoenix Arizona. For O'Kelly, it was love at first bite.
"My first Cheba Hut sandwich was not only delicious but it perfectly combined the atmosphere and the vibe of the restaurant; I just dug it," said O'Kelly.
As the proud owner of two other quick-service restaurant concepts in Illinois, O'Kelly is ecstatic to finally bring Cheba Hut to his home of Chicago. What's more, the new shop is located less than a quarter of a mile from Wrigley Field, making it a soon-to-be favorite for the Chicago Cubs and their 40,000 fans that flock to the area for every game, and a mere mile from DePaul University.
"The opening of a second Chicago shop is something I've personally been trying to make happen for a long time. The location is perfect - a well-trafficked area for sports fans and college students alike - and Brian is the ideal owner," said Seth Larsen, Cheba Hut's chief relationship officer.
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
For more information about Cheba Hut of Wrigleyville visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/chicago-wrigleyville/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT CHEBA HUT:
Media Contact
Amy Tatnall, Mainland, 3125263996, atatnall@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Cheba Hut