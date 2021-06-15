SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 28th, Cheba Hut, the marijuana-inspired sandwich franchise, will open its newest location in San Antonio at 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway, Suite 132. The "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with a full service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including Freetail Brewing Co., Alamo Beer Co. and Blue Star Brewing Co.
Local residents Steve Bales and Bria Lattimore have joined forces to bring San Antonio its first taste of Cheba Hut's munchy-worthy subs. While Bales had previous franchise experience in a different industry, this marks Lattimore's franchising debut. Despite their differing career backgrounds, Bales and Lattimore were both immediately drawn to Cheba Hut's relaxed and welcoming vibe. The two immediately recognized the success that the restaurant concept would surely have in San Antonio and jumped at the opportunity to bring Cheba Hut to their local community.
"We loved how different Cheba Hut is compared to other sandwich concepts. This isn't your average sub shop and the fact that Cheba Hut has a full-service bar is a huge differentiator in this space," said Bales. "The quality of the food speaks for itself and we think that it will be an immediate hit in this market."
To celebrate its Grand Opening, Cheba Hut will host a VIP event prior to opening its doors to the public, allowing friends and local business owners to experience a sneak peek of the new concept. Throughout the VIP event and extending into the opening, Cheba Hut will closely enforce current COVID-19 guidelines, including heightened sanitation protocols and adhering to social distancing requirements in the shop.
"We are thrilled to see Cheba Hut expand into San Antonio," said Cheba Hut Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen. "Steve and Bria are the perfect partners for this new location."
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
For more information about Cheba Hut of San Antonio visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/san-antonio-alamo-ranch/.
ABOUT CHEBA HUT:
