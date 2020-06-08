TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, Checkers & Rally's has distinguished itself in the quick-service segment by providing the boldest flavors and the most indulgent menu options. On Monday, June 8, the reigning champion of "Crazy Good Food" is launching its most epic creation yet, the "Mother Cruncher" chicken sandwiches.
In true Checkers & Rally's fashion, The Mother Cruncher is no ordinary chicken sandwich. The new sandwich features an all-white chicken breast coated in the "mega crunch" breading, topped with pickles, crisp iceberg lettuce and a slice of ripe red tomato, served on a toasted bun and finished off with Checkers & Rally's new top-secret, creamy, signature Squawk Sauce®.
"We've always stood behind our steadfast commitment to providing our guests with the most indulgent, craveable menu items — and we've outdone ourselves with the Mother Cruncher," said Checkers & Rally's Restaurants Senior Director of Research & Development Ryan Joy, the mastermind behind the Mother Cruncher. "We truly have 'Checkers-ized' the menu item, giving it the T.L.C. needed to perfect the crunch, the ideal toppings and our signature Squawk sauce. The Mother Cruncher is made for those seeking flavor, indulgence and immediate gratification with no compromises."
Checkers & Rally's fans can experience this craveable sandwich in two different options, The Classic Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich and The Bacon BBQ Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich, both for a great value and both fully loaded with all the mother-crunchin' fixin's.
"The chicken sandwich has certainly gained popularity in the quick-serve segment in the last year, but Checkers & Rally's has an unparalleled history of taking typical fast-food fare up a notch — and the Mother Cruncher is no exception," said Dwayne Chambers, CMO of Checkers & Rally's. "Our fries have consistently been deemed the most craveable by the media and best-tasting by our guests, and we fully expect the Mother Cruncher to carry on the tradition and hold the No. 1 spot in the hearts of chicken sandwich lovers across the country."
