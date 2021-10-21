DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global cheese market size is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The awareness regarding the health benefits of cheese is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention.
By nature, the conventional segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Conventional cheese is available in multiple varieties and styles crafted to meet the global consumer demand. Conventional cheese products have been around for a long time; thus, the market for the same is considered saturated. While conventional cheese has been used traditionally, the advent of organically produced cheese has generated new revenue pockets for cheese manufacturers worldwide.
By distribution channel, the retail segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The retail sector is projected to dominate the market as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of home cooking and stocking foodstuff, due to which there has been an upscale in the retail sales of cheese. Moreover, the longer shelf life of cheese products and a surge in demand for food products rich in protein content boost the market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region has a well-established dairy industry, which subsequently proves the potential for growth of the cheese market in these regions. Hectic work schedules, along with the rising prevalence of western food culture, represent some of the significant factors strengthening the cheese market growth in the Asia Pacific region.
The cheese market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World including South America, Africa, and the Middle East.
