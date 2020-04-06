DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cheese market was worth US$ 69.7 Billion in 2019. The market is further projected to reach US$ 112.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2020-2025.
Fast food chains represent one of the major consumers of cheese worldwide and due to the increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes across the globe, the fast food industry is growing at a healthy rate. The high growth of the fast food industry is expected to result in an increased consumption of cheese in the near future.
Emerging markets like China and India are anticipated to drive the global cheese market in the coming years. Earlier, the consumption of cheese was largely confined to western countries, however, with the increasing trend of westernisation of food consumption patterns along with growing economy, rise in middle class population and increasing urbanisation, the consumption of cheese in these markets are expected to grow.
The growth of the organised retail sector is positively impacting the global cheese market. Until a few years ago, a number of global players were hesitant to sell their products in developing countries due to the fear of spoilage and lack of infrastructure, storage facilities and appropriate knowledge about the developing market. Nevertheless, with an increase in the number of organised retail stores, many players are investing in the markets like India and China.
With an increase in the marketing initiatives taken by a number of players through various advertising mediums, such as newspaper, television, etc., the product awareness amongst the population in a number of new markets is augmenting.
Breakup by Source
- Cow Milk
- Buffalo Milk
- Goat Milk
- Others
Breakup by Type
- Natural
- Processed
Currently, naturally produced cheese is preferred over the processed formulation on account of increasing health awareness amongst the consumers.
Breakup by Product
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Feta
- Parmesan
- Roquefort
- Others
Breakup by Format
- Slices
- Diced/Cubes
- Shredded
- Blocks
- Spreads
- Liquid
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Store
- Others
On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the biggest segment as they offer convenience to the consumers. They are followed by convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores and others.
Regional Insights
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
On a geographical front, Europe enjoys a leading position in the global cheese market due to its high demand in the region. In comparison with fluid milk, cheese is regarded as the second most preferred dairy product in Europe. Other major regions include North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several large and regional manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. In the recent years, the industry has been witnessing innumerable expansions via merging and acquisitions which are taking place amongst regional players across the globe. There prevails a tough competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter.
Some of the major players operating in the market are:
- Lactalis Group
- Fonterra
- FrieslandCampina
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Arla Foods
- SAVENCIA S.A.
Report Coverage
This report provides a deep insight into the global cheese industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global cheese market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global cheese market?
- What are the key raw material types in the global cheese market?
- What are the key product segments in the global cheese market?
- What are the major format types in the global cheese market?
- What are the key product types in the global cheese market?
- What are the major distribution channels in the global cheese market?
- What are the price trends of cheese?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cheese industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cheese industry?
- What is the structure of the global cheese industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global cheese industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global cheese industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- How is cheese manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for cheese?
- What are the transportation requirements for cheese?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
