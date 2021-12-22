BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheeseBoarder, the creator of the first shippable, catering-quality cheese and charcuterie boards, has partnered with Marissa Mullen. That means you can get Mullen's boards shipped overnight nationwide.
Mullen has pioneered the cheese and charcuterie trend, amassing nearly 1 million followers across social media platforms. She is the resident cheese contributor for Food52, an online food community, and has built a global community on her accounts @thatcheeseplate and @cheesebynumbers, showcasing cheese plate inspiration and recipes. Her cookbook further solidified her status after it was awarded Amazon's Editor's Pick for 2020 and charted on The Wall Street Journal's bestsellers list in 2021.
"Cheese plates are a canvas. You can create anything you want," Marissa Mullen said. "It's like painting a picture, adding color and texture to build flavor."
Instead of trying to recreate the masterful boards viewers have seen Marissa arrange on the TODAY Show, Rachael Ray, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, customers can now order two of her curated plates through cheeseboarder.com. Like all CheeseBoarder products, Mullen's boards arrive ready to graze (no cutting or prepping required) on a reusable acacia wood board.
"We want to take catering to e-commerce. We launched last October, and by December, we were the top-grossing holiday vendor on goldbelly.com," said Rachel Solomon, a partner with CheeseBoarder. "Our product line with Marissa is the perfect next step as we continue to grow our brand."
Mullen's Curata (large) board serves 10-12 people and features an astonishing 33 artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, and chocolates. Her Mezzo (medium) board serves 5-6 and features 18 ingredients. Creamy brie, truffle gouda, espresso and lavender cheddar, spruce and candy salami, and prosecco cordials are some of the specialty items hand-selected by Mullen for perfect pairings bursting with unique flavor.
"This is a very natural partnership for us. Our catering and sourcing background, paired with Marissa's renown and recipes, have resulted in amazing custom curations. Your guests will think Marissa made the board for you personally," said Aaron Menitoff, managing partner at CheeseBoarder.
CheeseBoarder and Marissa Mullen's artisanal spreads are perfect for holiday gifts, parties, and corporate events. Order from cheeseboarder.com today.
About CheeseBoarder
Founders Aaron and Julie Menitoff have more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and, during those years, have built relationships with cheesemongers and charcutiers from around the world. With their hardworking team of more than 30 employees, CheeseBoarder sources the highest quality ingredients from artisanal and small batch producers. Shipped overnight nationwide, each keepsake board arrives preassembled and ready to share. Their catering-quality displays aren't only effortless, they're also impressive. With beautiful arrangements, handcrafted quality, and expert pairings, their cheese and charcuterie unite everyday convenience with gourmet artistry. Whether you're giving, celebrating, or sharing at home, CheeseBoarder delivers a grazing experience that brings all of the flavor with none of the fuss.
