New Orleans Chef Amy Sins is using her platform to assist a fellow LASCO competitor whose restaurant caught fire days after the competition. Fundraising events include her Facebook live cooking class with Pickle Wheat, of History's Swamp People, on June 30th at 6:30pm CST.
NEW ORLEANS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chef Amy Sins of Langlois, runner up in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off (LASCO) is spearheading efforts June 30th-July 4th to help Chef Ben Fidelik of Mariner's Restaurant in Natchitoches Louisiana rebuild.
Fidelik, whose restaurant was ravaged by fire on June 13th, was a fellow competitor in the LASCO competition. The funds donated through the local non-profit Fill the Needs will be allocated for rebuilding and to assist the nearly 60 staff members of Mariner's Restaurant impacted by the abrupt closing from the fire.
Sins, when not cooking, spends her energy managing and speaking about disaster relief operations. With the help of Pickle Wheat, star of History's hit series Swamp People, Sins is offering a free Facebook Live cooking event on June 30th at 6:30 pm CST to bring awareness to Fidelik's situation.
She also reached out to fellow competitors to garner their support in fundraising efforts.
Executive Chef Brett Monteleone of Junior's on Harrison was the first to answer the call by offering 25% of every "Smokin Joe" served this holiday weekend.
"Giving back to the communities that give us so much is a cornerstone of what we preach at Hufft Marchand Hospitality. When Chef Amy asked us to assist, it was a no-brainer. We hope to raise some good money for our neighbors in Natchitoches," says Chef Monteleone.
Other supporters of the fundraiser include Chef Natasha Clement of Santos Restaurant, Chef Russell Davis of Eliza Restaurant & Bar, Chef Cory Bahr of Parish Restaurant, and Chef Amanda Cusey of The Villa Harlequin, who is also the reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood.
Sins said, "Chef Ben's restaurant fire breaks our hearts; he is part of our Louisiana seafood family. I'm proud to be a part of a community of professionals where we can compete and offer our heartfelt support to those same peers when they need it most. As chefs we nourish and help to heal the soul with every plate we serve, and I hope this effort can do that for the team at Mariner's Restaurant."
Donations can be made at http://www.filltheneeds.org.
Scheduled fundraising events are as follows:
6/30/22:
- Chef Amy Sins of Langlois will host a free Facebook Live cooking class with Pickle Wheat of Swamp People. Guests can join on her Facebook page @chefamysins or on the event page https://fb.me/e/1t99sru9B The dish will showcase her 2nd place winning Louisiana Seafood dish of fried snapper collars and Creole crab fat jasmine rice.
The weekend of 7/1/22:
- Chef Natasha Clement of Santos Restaurant will donate 15% of all "Surf & Turf" Steak Night special starting on Thursday night 6/30/22.
- Chef Amanda Cusey, of The Villa Harlequin will donate 15% of their popular "Pan Seared Fish."
- Chef Brett Monteleone of Juniors on Harrison will donate 25% of every "Smokin Joe" served.
- Chef Cory Bahr of Parish Restaurant and Bar will donate 20% of their "Day Boat Selection"
About Chef Amy Sins:
A New Orleans-born Louisiana native, Chef Amy Sins is a chef, award-winning cookbook author, radio host, and founder of Langlois. You can find her cooking and spinning stories about Louisiana food traditions to eager diners, fishing for her supper or even chasing down the rogue neighborhood gator or chicken. She's been wired for cooking since birth and is always developing new dishes while celebrating the well-established favorite recipes of Louisiana. As the chef and owner of Langlois she encourages everyone to gather around a kitchen and a table while she shares her passion for Louisiana foodways. (http://www.chefamy.com) Instagram @chefamysins
About Langlois:
Founded by Chef Amy Sins in 2012, Langlois (http://www.langloisnola.com) launched as an interactive dining/open kitchen restaurant in the Marigny before evolving into an onsite and traveling interactive culinary entertainment business and restaurant. @langloisnola
About Fill the Needs:
Fill the Needs (http://www.filltheneeds.org) rapidly mobilizes a network of partners and volunteers to asses and coordinate resources required for efficient disaster response. Fill the Needs supports relief efforts by providing funding, supplies and support where they are lacking the most. Current missions include the Mariner's Restaurant fundraiser, and COVID, Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida & Ukraine relief efforts.
