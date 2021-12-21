LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THOR Kitchen and celebrity chef Brad Miller are teaming up with a new partnership. Miller will serve as brand ambassador for THOR Kitchen, using his own suite of professional appliances to create THOR exclusive recipes and offer giveaways to fans and foodies alike.
"I am very excited to begin working with THOR Kitchen and show everyone how strong, powerful and versatile their products are," said Miller. "For me, cooking is much more than just a job—it's my lifestyle. THOR's appliances allow me to continue to cook the latest and most popular recipes for everyone to enjoy."
TWEET THIS: Celebrity @chefbradmiller joins @THORKitchen as brand ambassador, teaming up with a partnership that will bring delicious recipes and exclusive giveaways to followers and foodies alike—all while he cooks in his own THOR Kitchen. #cooklikeagod https://thorkitchen.com/recipes/
"We are excited to welcome Chef Miller into the THOR family," said Kyle You, THOR Kitchen Managing Director. "From his experience in kitchens around the world, his trend setting recipes and his infectious personality, Chef Miller has already been an advocate for THOR Kitchen, and we are excited to expand our collaboration to bring his passions and ambassadorship to the next level."
A graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute's Cordon Bleu program, Chef Miller began his career at Arizona's 5-Star Latilla at the Boulders and 4-star Wright's at the Arizona Biltmore, before heading to the prestigious and Michelin-starred restaurant Patina in Los Angeles.
Currently Chef Miller is the Chef and Co-Owner at Inn of the Seventh Ray restaurant and corporate chef and tastemaker for Five Star Senior Living—one of the country's most prestigious retirement communities. He is also the owner of Brown Butter Productions, a catering and content production company.
Chef Miller is a much sought-after media personality, appearing on television networks such as Food Network, NBC, FOX, Tasted Channel and the Cooking Channel. That's where you can find him on his very own show "Food Truck Nation," which is currently in its second season.
Miller will be using his own, hand-picked suite of THOR Kitchen products, including: 30-inch Professional Gas Range, 24-inch Dual Zone Indoor/Outdoor Wine Cooler, Outdoor Kitchen Pizza Oven and Cabinet, 36-inch Professional French Door Refrigerator. To view custom recipes by Miller, visit https://thorkitchen.com/recipes/.
About THOR Kitchen
THOR Kitchen's professional appliances are full-featured, stainless steel machines designed to take meals to the next level. With features like high BTU burners and cast-iron cooking grates, THOR appliances offer premium power and performance—yet at a practical price. Sleek. Handsome. Versatile. These are some of the hardest working kitchen mates around, designed to please both the eyes and the appetite. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.
Media Contact
Luis D. Sosa, Merlot Marketing, Inc., 916-285-9835, thor@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE THOR Kitchen