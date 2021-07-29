LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THOR Kitchen and celebrity chef Derrick Fox are teaming up for the second consecutive year of partnership. Fox will serve as a brand ambassador for THOR Kitchen, using his own suite of professional appliances to create custom recipes for the brand and its followers. In addition, Fox will host product giveaways and live events on social media throughout the year to highlight the power and performance of THOR's catalogue of products.
Fox and THOR Kitchen will first give consumers the chance to win a 24-inch Indoor Outdoor Refrigerator Drawer. Beginning on August 1, fans that follow @THORKitchen on Instagram can enter to win by sharing the tasty treats or frosty beverages they would store in their own 24-inch Indoor Outdoor Refrigerator Drawer and tagging a friend.
TWEET THIS: Celebrity chef @Drockvp and @THORKitchen have teamed up for a second year to highlight the power and performance of THOR products. Chef Fox will create custom recipes, host social media giveaways and participate in live events throughout the year. https://thorkitchen.com/recipes/
"I am so excited to continue working with THOR Kitchen and keep showing everyone how strong and powerful their products are," said Fox. "Cooking isn't just a job to me. It's my entire lifestyle, and THOR's appliances keep me on top of my game and can handle everything I want to create."
With his own THOR Kitchen, Fox creates elevated versions of classic dishes, such as Pork Belly Tacos and Fried French Toast, with ingredient and material lists and step-by-step instructions that every home chef can follow. In June, Fox's "This or That" event saw the chef transform an assortment of ingredients, including scallops and chocolate truffles, into an elegant meal live on Instagram.
"We are excited to welcome Chef Fox back for another year of a great partnership," said Kyle You, THOR Kitchen Managing Director. "From his creative, innovative recipes and dynamic personality, Chef Fox has been a true advocate for THOR Kitchen, and we are excited to take our collaboration to the next level."
Born in Fort Meyers, Florida, Fox toured the United States as a professional drummer while also nurturing his natural talent and love for food. Fox watched his culinary idols on television and used Internet research to hone and perfect cooking techniques from blending flavors to plating. In 2015, Fox was runner-up on season 6 of MasterChef, sending him on the path to a culinary career.
Fox and THOR Kitchen announced the inaugural year of their partnership in January 2020 with Fox conducting cooking demos for attendees of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas.
To view custom recipes by Fox, visit https://thorkitchen.com/recipes/. To learn more about THOR's catalogue of products, visit thorkitchen.com.
About THOR Kitchen
THOR Kitchen's professional appliances are full-featured, stainless steel machines designed to take meals to the next level. With features like high BTU burners and cast-iron cooking grates, THOR appliances offer premium power and performance—yet at a practical price. Sleek. Handsome. Versatile. These are some of the hardest working kitchen mates around, designed to please both the eyes and the appetite. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.
About Derrick Fox
As long as he can remember, Derrick Fox has had a natural talent and love for food. In 2015, Fox was runner up on season 6 of MasterChef, propelling him into the culinary world. Fox has since traveled across North America showcasing his artistic food style, superb plating technique and dynamic personality through pop-up dinners, personal appearances and cooking at high-profile events. For more information on Derrick Fox, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/ChefDerrickFox.
