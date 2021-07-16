WASHINGTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each July, Culinary Arts Month promotes awareness of professional cooks and chefs, as well as their contributions to new culinary trends and the world of fine dining. Now a celebrated chef, tv host, and storyteller, Jonathan Bardzik left a comfortable corporate position a decade ago to embark upon his culinary calling – to share food, stories, and joy with audiences everywhere. This month, Jonathan celebrates his career on the tenth anniversary of his first live cooking demonstration at Washington, DC's historic Eastern Market with the release of his new book, Simple Summer: a recipe for joy and connection, now available for pre-order here. In honor of this important milestone, Jonathan is offering a chance to win the book both on Instagram and Facebook from July 16 to August 1. See official contest rules here.
This new cookbook is an expanded and improved second edition of the wildly popular Simple Summer: a recipe for cooking and entertaining with ease. Each chapter highlights how to pair gorgeous food, delicious drinks, and the right music to make the most of summer. More than a collection of recipes, Simple Summer: a recipe for joy and connection allows you to indulge in rich lessons of joy and connection from Jonathan's TedX Talk and keynote speeches while learning how to work with seasonal produce and increase your culinary skills. It is the perfect "recipe" for any great gathering -- from boozy brunches and afternoons poolside, to shared plates at summer celebrations.
Simple Summer: a recipe for joy and connection offers 40 versatile and easy to recreate recipes along with the inspiring stories and abundant joy that Jonathan is known for. Each one is accompanied with whimsical and refreshing beverage pairings and curated music playlists. With this book as your guide, you'll be able to prepare mouthwatering meals just like those featured on the Jonathan's Kitchen: Seasons to Taste TV Series, all season long.
Delightfully unexpected yet comforting and satisfying, the recipes themselves are as inspiring as the book's heartwarming stories. Health-conscious food enthusiasts, home gardeners, and farm market fans alike will find inspiration and exciting new ways to make the most of summer's bounty. These are the recipes you'll want to appear on your table all summer long. From easy dinners at home to vacations in the mountains, at the beach or in your backyard. Simple Summer: a recipe for joy and connection brings both the starting cook and the experienced gourmet fresh, accessible and innovative ideas and techniques for making your simple summer all you want it to be.
The host of Jonathan's Kitchen: Seasons to Taste, Jonathan Bardzik is a cook, author, and storyteller based in Washington, DC. Self-trained with more than 20 years of experience, Jonathan is inspired by the seasonal, local ingredients he grew up with and finds today at local farmers' markets. Jonathan's professional culinary career began in 2011 with weekly cooking demonstrations at DC's historic Eastern Market. Since then, Jonathan has made more than 850 live appearances at venues across the country, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Geographic Museum, as well as countless virtual events for both corporate clients and private parties alike. He is a popular keynote speaker and has appeared on the TedX stage.
