LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest seafood companies, Chicken of the Sea has a long-standing commitment to operate in a socially and environmentally responsible way in order to bring consumers healthy, responsibly sourced seafood. In response to the challenging times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicken of the Sea has donated more than half a million servings of canned tuna, salmon and other protein-packed products to hunger relief organizations helping vulnerable populations within the local communities where the company operates.
In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, hunger relief organizations have experienced a dramatic increase in demand for nutritious, balanced meals, particularly the countless school-aged children that typically receive these meals at school. Because no one should have to miss a meal, especially in times of crisis, Chicken of the Sea has partnered with Convoy of Hope, which serves families across the country, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and South Bay Area Schools in the Los Angeles region, to deliver critical nourishment to families, kids and the elderly within their respective communities.
"At Chicken of the Sea, we believe that nobody should ever have to miss a meal, and our long-standing sustainability commitment involves supporting the communities in which we live and work," said Craig Rexroad, Communications Director North America, Thai Union. "This service to both our communities and our consumers has been a tenant of our business for more than one hundred years and is a foundational pillar of our SeaChange initiative. Now more than ever, these groups need the crucial protein our products are able to provide."
The Chicken of the Sea brand's commitment to caring for and improving the lives of those living and working within the regions where it operates is an essential objective of its SeaChange initiative, the company's global sustainability strategy that covers every aspect of the seafood business. The milestones that SeaChange achieves are also meant to deliver against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger by 2030, starting with ending hunger through food donations in local communities. As part of this commitment, each year the company donates hundreds of thousands of servings of protein to food banks and other hunger relief organizations nationwide while continuously pushing sustainability within the seafood industry forward, a necessity in order to feed an estimated world population of 9 billion people by 2030.
About Chicken of the Sea International
Founded in 1914, Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, shrimp, mackerel, kipper snacks and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood's growing status as a healthy "new" protein choice in America.
Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., COS uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at third-party facilities. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with more than 300 years of collective experience in the packaged seafood industry.
About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator for 17 consecutive years. Convoy of Hope has served more than 130 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.
About America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
Established in 1981 in Savannah Georgia, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired, volunteer driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. Second Harvest serves as the food safety net for tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families, and people with disabilities who are at risk for hunger throughout Southern Georgia.