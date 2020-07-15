LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken of the Sea®, a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly-sourced seafood, is pleased to announce the launch of Wild Catch, the company's latest innovative product line, which features premium, wild-caught and hand-selected cuts of fish packed with just water and sea salt.
Available at retailers nationwide, Wild Catch comes in three responsibly wild-caught, preservative-free varieties – Albacore Tuna, Ahi Yellowfin Tuna and Alaskan Salmon – each providing at least 23 grams of energy-boosting protein per 4.5-ounce container.
"Wild Catch is the delicious answer for today's consumers who are looking for a healthy, all-natural and versatile protein they can add to their everyday meals," said Patty Essick, Director of Innovation, Chicken of the Sea International. "Whether topping a salad for lunch, adding as the finishing touch to your favorite pasta dish for dinner or enjoying right out of the cup as a snack, Wild Catch is perfect for anyone looking for a nutritious, high-quality protein any time of day."
The quality of Wild Catch is also easy to see thanks to its eye-catching package design, which features a transparent window that shows off the large hand-selected pieces of premium fish filets to be enjoyed in every cup, as well as a convenient, resealable lid.
The launch of Wild Catch comes on the heels of the brand's introduction of Infusions™ last year, a line of ready-to-eat, wild-caught tuna infused with herbs and spices and packed with fresh flavor. Building on the success of its existing Lemon & Thyme, Sundried Tomato, Thai Chili, and Basil flavors, Chicken of the Sea has also rolled out new Smoked and Cracked Black Pepper varieties of Infusions, available now.
Look for Wild Catch alongside other Chicken of the Sea favorites in the tuna aisle of your local grocery store, and enjoy the new products in recipes such as:
- Southwest Tuna Bowl with Ahi Yellowfin Tuna Wild Catch
- Tuna Avocado Toast with Albacore Tuna Wild Catch
- Sesame Ginger Soba Noodle Bowl with Alaskan Salmon Wild Catch
For more on Wild Catch, Infusions and the Chicken of the Sea brand, including recipes and nutritional information, please go to https://chickenofthesea.com/products/wild-catch or follow Chicken of the Sea on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Chicken of the Sea
Founded in 1914, Chicken of the Sea is a leading provider of healthy, delicious and responsibly sourced seafood, offering not only a robust product line but the recipes and meal-planning insights needed to inspire seafood lovers to greater culinary creativity. The company provides tuna, salmon, clams, crab, oysters, shrimp, mackerel, kipper snacks and sardines in cans, cups and pouches as well as innovative new products consistent with seafood's growing status as a healthy "new" protein choice in America.
Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., COS uses responsible fishing practices to source its seafood products from around the world, and packages them at a state-of-the-art processing facility in Lyons, Georgia, as well as at additional third-party facilities. The company is led by a team of industry veterans with more than 300 years of collective experience in the seafood industry.
For information on Chicken of the Sea, including recipes, serving suggestions and nutritional and meal-planning insights as well as information on the latest new Chicken of the Sea products, go to www.chickenofthesea.com.
Follow the Mermaid on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChickenoftheSea on Twitter at https://twitter.com/COSMermaid and on Instagram at http://instagram.com/ChickenOfTheSeaOfficial.
Contact
Chris Swenson
cswenson@hunterpr.com
212.679.6600