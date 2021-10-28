MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The made-for-TV educational program, Viewpoint, hosted by "A Dog's Purpose" actor Dennis Quaid, works with healthcare professionals to bring awareness to childhood obesity. Relevant organizations in child healthcare will supply the upcoming episode's content. The foremost experts in the industry will share helpful tips and facts to bring attention to the condition affecting children throughout America.
September was National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. One-third of children, an estimated 14 million, in the U.S. are overweight or obese, and this number continues to increase yearly. Obesity during childhood can have a remarkable impact on both physical and mental health. Children are more likely to experience stress, low-self esteem, and sadness as a result. Childhood obesity can lead to persistent health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. The leading causes of childhood obesity are often genetic factors, too little physical activity, and unhealthy eating patterns.
Obesity is a national epidemic and affects the lives of many. Addressing these issues early on can help children grow up and adopt healthier habits to experience a fuller life. Viewpoint is proud to utilize its platform for education and bring awareness to people who may not otherwise be aware of it. Many organizations are highlighting new and unique approaches to addressing this issue, and experienced professionals will discuss these efforts in the episode. Actor Dennis Quaid will introduce and close out the Viewpoint episode featuring childhood obesity.
Viewpoint is a short-form television series that shares educational content with TV audiences. The program has received numerous Telly awards for its endeavors in public television, and its crew comes with over 20 years of combined experience to develop the show.
