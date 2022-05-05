U.S. Customs data confirm that over the 12-month period January through December 2021, and for the second year in a row, Chile has clinched the number one spot as the Southern Hemisphere's leading source of wines sold in the U.S. Additionally, Chile is now the second-largest source of imported wines (bulk and bottled) shipped to the U.S., ranking directly behind Italy, the number one source of imported wines in the U.S.
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelvid Chile customs data confirm that 4,881 million 9-liter cases of Chilean bottled wines were shipped to the U.S. in 2021. In a year-over-year comparison, 2021 versus 2020, this correlates to across-the-board increases in value (+8%), volume (+1%), and average price per case (+7%).
For bottled wines over $40 FOB per case shipped to the U.S., those figures demonstrate a growth of 25% in volume, 31% in overall value, and 5% in average case price. This comes in the wake of a five-year downturn. Julio Alonso, executive director at Wines of Chile USA, sees the upward trend continuing in 2022, thanks to the variety and quality at all price points offered by Chilean wines.
While the U.S. market in 2021 saw an overall decline in sales of wines under $15, premium and luxury categories gained in market share, with Chilean wines outperforming the market in the latter case. Chilean wines registered an increase of 56% in the $50-$100 segment and 62% in the $100-plus category (Nielsen IQ, 52 weeks through Nov. 6, 2021). It is a club that more and more Chilean wine brands, such as Maquis, VIK, and Domus, are starting to join.
Alonso views these wines as "… luxury wines, yet nonetheless competitively priced, that are helping to generate traction for Brand Chile as a whole," going on to note, "Though our strong performance is due in part to unusual supply and weather conditions in 2021, one of the most significant long-term trends has been the entry of Chilean wines at the luxury level."
Chile has long been known for its red wines, but white wines now account for a solid 21% of Chilean wines imported into the U.S. Chile's second most planted white variety, Sauvignon Blanc, is the third most popular white varietal sold in the U.S. Though Chile is still a relatively small player where U.S. sales of Sauvignon Blanc are concerned, Chile is now the third leading source of Sauvignon Blanc in the above-$4.50/750 ml sector (SipSource, for the 12 months ending December 31, 2021). Supply challenges for wineries in California, Europe, and New Zealand became an opportunity for Chilean wine producers in 2021 and into 2022. Again, the focus is on higher priced offerings.
About Wines of Chile: The mission of Wines of Chile is to promote the quality and image of Chilean wines throughout the world. With offices in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil and Chile, the organization, working closely with ProChile, develops and offers promotional and educational programs. Its members represent over 75% percent of Chile's bottled wine exports. http://www.winesofchile.org
