SEATTLE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sommelier Kanchan Schindlauer launched Chipmonkey Wine two years ago as go-to source for wine gift-giving for any number of life's celebratory or challenging occasions. Through the Chipmonkey website, anyone can personally and easily send high-quality, hand-selected wines cleverly paired directly to the selected occasion.
Schindlauer's unique wine-gifting business had already struck a strong note with corporate clients when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020. As a way to help employees stay connected while working remotely, she came up with a brand-new idea for a virtual, animated trivia game based around wine and its numerous cultural associations - and she creates, hosts and customizes the game based on the company's needs.
"The trivia game idea started as a way for my corporate customers to connect with their teams and clients online, through the vast and fun world of wine," Schindlauer says. "The positive response has exceeded all my expectations and in fact some of my corporate clients have done multiple events with their employees."
Her goal at Chipmonkey has always been to combine wine and humor with witty, customized cards and clever packaging, and she believes that the trivia contest pairs perfectly with her quirky, creative business approach. With tidbits of wine info sprinkled in a fun, interactive 'Jeopardy-style' game, she guarantees everyone will learn a little and laugh a lot.
Here's how Chipmonkey Wine Trivia works:
- The virtual, animated game is hosted by certified sommelier, and owner of Chipmonkey Wine, Kanchan Schindlauer
- Each 60-minute booking includes a 45-minute interactive game followed by 15 minutes of a Sommelier Q & A where you can ask any wine-related questions or get wine recommendations
- Trivia categories and questions are catered to any level of wine knowledge (no experience needed!), and include pop culture references, food pairings and more
- Available in all 50 states and all participants must be 21 and over
- Packages vary and costs range from $500 and up
Additionally, Schindlauer can provide delicious wines (including non-alcoholic options) for tastings to accompany the trivia game, tantalizing your palette as well as your brain.
While personalized wine-gifting will remain Chipmonkey's core offering, Schindlauer believes demand for her trivia games will continue as people head back to the office and she plans to continue to have them on her menu. And now that people can gather in large numbers, she is available for in-person seminars and educational events, which unlike some of the wines she might recommend are never "dry."
"The pandemic showed us that employees are thirsty for opportunities to bond and have a good time together and this is something that won't change, especially as many people continue to work from home and have colleagues around the country and the world," she said.
Here's a bit of her own interesting "trivia": the name of her company is a combination of chipmunk and monkey, the nicknames of her two small children, who she jokes, are the reason she needs a drink.
To sign up for Chipmonkey Wine Trivia or for more information, interested companies should send an email to: info@chipmonkeywine.com
About Chipmonkey Wine
Schindlauer is a certified sommelier and holds an advanced Level 3 wine certificate with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET).
