NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced five new Lifestyle Bowls inspired by wellness experts and the Chipotle Together Wellness Live-Streams to help fans get back on track with their health and fitness goals.
Chipotle partnered with YouGov to better understand how consumers food behavior and patterns have shifted during this unprecedented time of social distancing. The brands' joint study found over a third of Americans surveyed (35%) are struggling to maintain healthy lifestyles, and over four in ten (44%) aren't maintaining a regular workout schedule since spending more time at home. Diets have fallen victim to increased snacking and consumption of processed foods as the study found that over a third of those surveyed (36%) have been eating more "junk food" during this period. Sixty seven percent of participants are trying to avoid or limit heading to the grocery store leaving a need for convenient and healthy options. Chipotle is collaborating with an inspiring roster of wellness influencers to create five new Lifestyle Bowls to help fans pursue their dietary goals from home.
The go-to orders for professional basketball skills trainer Chris Brickley, cycling instructor Cody Rigsby, nutrition expert Dr. Mark Hyman and fitness athletes Tia-Clair Toomey and Mat Fraser will be available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. These menu items are in addition to Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls for specific diet regimens, including a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30® Salad Bowl, Vegan Bowl, Vegetarian Bowl and High Protein Bowl.
- Chris Brickley Bowl: brown rice, double chicken, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili corn salsa, cheese, lettuce and guac
- Cody Rigsby Salad: Supergreens lettuce, light brown rice, double chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa and guac
- Dr. Mark Hyman Salad: Supergreens lettuce, brown rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa and guac
- Tia-Clair Toomey Bowl: white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce and guac
- Mat Fraser Bowl: white rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo red-chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, extra cheese and guac
"Our fully customizable menu featuring only real ingredients is an ally for consumers looking to reignite their commitment to a healthier lifestyle," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "While we have existing Lifestyle Bowls for specific diets, we're encouraging our fans to eat healthy their way with new menu options inspired by orders from some of our most influential fans in the fitness world."
Chipotle fans will also have the opportunity to connect with Chipotle's wellness influencers through special workouts and Q&A sessions via Instagram Live. Fans can follow @Chipotle on Instagram for more updates on the full Chipotle Together Wellness Live-Stream schedule. Chipotle Together is the brand's larger movement to encourage social interaction during these unprecedented times. Chipotle premiered its first installment of Chipotle Together, a series of virtual hangouts featuring celebrity appearances, musical performances and fan giveaways, in March.
Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30 to increase access to real food for customers nationwide. Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, help Chipotle Rewards members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free, real fast.
