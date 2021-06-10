NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chippin, a leading alternative protein-based pet food and treats company, on Tuesday introduced its premium oven-baked Silver Carp Daily Food for dogs, now available exclusively at Chippinpet.com, to coincide with and in support of World Oceans Day.
As the United Nations notes, "90% of big fish populations are depleted...to protect and preserve the ocean and all it sustains, we must create a new balance." On World Oceans Day, the call for action is loud and urgent. Chippin seeks to help restore balance in our waterways, with a direct benefit for the world's largest freshwater ecosystem, the Great Lakes. If silver carp were to inhabit the Great Lakes, that would imperil the $7B fishing economy.
Chippin stands out from the pack. The company partners with small-to-medium-sized businesses to directly source high quality planet friendly proteins that are readily available and naturally in abundance. Chippin is unlocking a fresh wave of fish supply innovation designed to reduce the carbon pawprint and delight mission-minded pet parents and their dogs.
The silver carp in Chippin's new dog food is wild-caught by USA fishermen and is a fish that, amidst global contaminant challenges and overfishing, is starkly different. Silver carp is a science-backed source of digestible protein and an omega 3-rich fish that does not have the "fishy" aroma of many fish nor the toxic heavy metals. Silver carp and related invasive fish species now comprise 90% of the biomass in parts of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. They are overpopulated. Federal and state expenditures for the Brandon Road Lock and Dam project to block the migration of silver carp from the Illinois River into the Great Lakes is now estimated to have cost nearly $1 billion. Yet, the fish is largely unknown in common culinary circles and, until now, private market solutions to showcase the fish domestically were near non-existent.
Chippin is pioneering the way in creating domestic demand and a local supply chain for this palate-pleasing, nutrient-rich protein source. The company couples fresh silver carp with 11 all-natural ingredients to craft its oven-baked food. While 90% of fish sold in the USA is imported, Chippin can trace where its fish is caught in USA waterways down to the location, fishermen and day of catch. Dogs give it two paws up for drool-worthy taste and anti-allergen nutrition that helps "chip in" to save the planet.
"The next wave of food innovation is here for pets, and it mirrors what we've seen in human food: the rise of alternative proteins," said Haley Russell, co-founder and CEO of Chippin. "In a resource-constrained world, we have developed a way to consciously source natural and local proteins, and deliver on the best nutrition for our furry family members."
"The sustainable, natural pet food category is one where we expect to see significant growth, following very similar trends to what we've seen in human food consumption over the past decade. Very few brands in the space have built differentiation in a truly sustainable sourcing and supply chain, and Chippin's ability to do that, coupled with an accessible price point and simple format that dogs love is truly unique," said Andrea Drager, Partner at Azure Capital Partners, an investor in Chippin.
The launch of Silver Carp Daily Food comes on the heels of Chippin's recent partnership with Petco. Chippin debuted in 158 Petco stores nationwide and on petco.com for Earth Day as one of nine brands anchoring Petco's new sustainability platform and commitment to make 50% of its assortment sustainable by 2025.
Time is of the essence when it comes to feeding pets a high quality and eco-friendly food. The carbon pawprint is significant. Though silver carp is largely unknown at USA dinner tables, internationally it is a delicacy, and it is a clean top-feeding fish. The dogs are getting first dibs at dinner today.
Save the Earth. It's the only Planet with Dogs.
About Chippin:
Chippin creates high quality pet foods made from planet friendly proteins. The company is transforming the $37B U.S. pet food market with its insect, overpopulated fish and algae-based foods. Chippin meets the rapidly growing demand for protein alternatives and delights pets with science-backed, traceable nutrition. For more information, visit chippinpet.com.
Media Contact
Julia Van Broek, Chippin, +1 5106120875, julia@pressfriendly.com
SOURCE Chippin