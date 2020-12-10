Probiotic yogurts & drinks, kids pouches & shakes, and non-dairy functional beverages bring a proactive approach to overall gut health and holistic well-being As Chobani oat milks continue to grow and the overall oat milk category grows over 270%, Chobani also adding to oat-based platform with new Chobani® Oat Zero Sugar¹ milk and oat-based creamers that pair perfectly with coffee