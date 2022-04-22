The Midwest's Biggest Tribute to Chocolate is Back after a 3-Year Pandemic Hiatus!
LONG GROVE, Ill. , April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beloved Chocolate Festival will return to the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove for the first time in three years, May 20 to 22. After a long pandemic hiatus, organizers of this season's Chocolate Fest are stepping things up with three days of live music, family activities, chocolate vendors, and chocolate experiences! Tickets, which are only $5, are now on sale through http://www.longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest.
Chocolate Row
Above anything else, Chocolate Fest is known for its amazing array of chocolate – i.e., foods and drinks everyone loves made with or dipped in chocolate. Chocolate Row on Robert Parker Coffin Road (closed to traffic) is where vendors from far and near will be dishing out delectable treats like chocolate donuts, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate cupcakes, cake pops, cocoa bombs, chocolate truffles, chocolate croissants, chocolate eclairs, chocolate macarons, hand-dipped fine chocolates, chocolate covered funnel cakes, chocolate popcorn, chocolate cotton candy, frozen hot chocolate, and much more.
Chocolate Experiences
Meanwhile, visitors can engage in a "sensorium of chocolate" at this year's new Chocolate Tasting Experiences located around the fest. The Chocolate Tasting Experiences are replacing the Chocolate Experience Tent of previous years, with more of a focus on pairings and tastings. More information on the Chocolate Tasting Experiences will be announced in subsequent press release as well as posted soon to the website.
Chocolate Music
As always, Chocolate Fest will host multiple stages of live entertainment and music, from stripped down acoustic artists to Chicago's biggest party bands, sprinkled throughout the historic town. The main stage lineup is as follows:
Friday, May 20
09:00PM - 11:00PM - Eliminator
06:30PM - 08:20PM - MellenCougar
04:30PM - 06:00PM - David Paige Band
02:30PM - 04:00PM - TBD at time of release
12:00PM - 02:00PM – TBD at time of release
Saturday, May 21
09:00PM - 11:00PM - Sixteen Candles
07:00PM - 08:20PM - How Rude
05:00PM - 6:30PM - Industrial Drive
03:00PM - 04:30PM - Six on Friday
01:30PM - 02:30PM - AD3 Trio
12:00PM - 01:00PM - School of Rock Arlington Heights
Sunday, May 22
04:00PM - 06:00PM - Mr. Blotto
01:30PM - 03:30PM - Good Time Heroes
12:00PM - 01:00PM - School of Rock Barrington
Chocolate Activities
For the young and young at heart, Chocolate Fest 2022 will include a dedicated children's area with complimentary throwback games and thrilling entertainment. Chocolate Fest also marks the official opening of the spring shopping season in town, with village merchants featuring their own decadent chocolate-themed specialties and sales throughout the event weekend. It's the perfect time for visitors to explore and fall in love with a sweet old friend – historic downtown Long Grove.
Chocolate Fest Summary Detail
Dates: May 20, 21, 22
Location: Historic Downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047
Hours: Fri, 12 pm – 10 pm, Sat, 10 am – 10 pm, Sun, 10 am – 6 pm
Website: https://longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest/
Parking: limited complimentary in all public lots in downtown Long Grove, ride sharing is recommended/encouraged
Press Photos: can be obtained by contacting jody(at)grimaldipr(dot)com
Media Contact
Jody Grimaldi, Grimaldi Public Relations, 6304700044, jody@grimaldipr.com
SOURCE Chocolate Festival