INDIANAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epogee LLC, developer of EPG – the category-defining ingredient that eliminates most calories from fat – announced its inclusion as a key component in Gatsby Chocolate's exciting new line of better-for-you chocolate bars. Gatsby's breakthrough product release achieves unheard-of calorie reduction while maintaining melt-in-your mouth indulgence by using EPG's GMO-free, plant-based fat alternative technology. The result is a deliciously satisfying chocolate experience with significantly less calories.
Consumers have been yearning for chocolate that tastes great without derailing their quest for a healthier lifestyle. But prior to Gatsby, chocolate makers have been limited to sugar substitution as a source of calorie reduction. EPG opens up a whole new avenue of better-for-you formulation, eliminating up to 92% of calories from fat—with no compromise in the rich taste and indulgent experience chocolate lovers crave. Gatsby Chocolate bars have less than half the calories of regular chocolate bars and approximately one-quarter of the sugar, yet retain everything that makes chocolate, well chocolate. Available in both milk and dark chocolate styles, the bars are launching in more than 1,500 retail locations nationwide (including Kroger, Ralph's, Mariano's, Fred Meyer, QFC, Fry's and other Kroger banners) and are available online.
"Just like we did with ice cream, we're reimagining and reinventing the chocolate bar with Gatsby Chocolate, creating a product for consumers that delivers on taste, texture, and health," said Doug Bouton, CEO & Founder of Gatsby Chocolate and Co-founder of Halo Top Ice Cream. "We tapped into the most important technology to hit the food industry in decades when we discovered Epogee's revolutionary ingredient innovation. EPG makes it possible for us to offer chocolate lovers indulgent, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that's significantly healthier than regular chocolate!"
"The Epogee team is excited and incredibly proud of our work with Gatsby Chocolate to help deliver a new paradigm of better-for-you chocolate indulgence," said Tom Burrows, CEO and President of Epogee. "EPG alternative fat technology makes it possible to retain everything people love about chocolate – great taste, texture and mouthfeel – while significantly reducing overall caloric content. Now consumers have a healthier choice to satisfy their chocolate craving without all the sugar, calories and guilt that can come with a typical chocolate bar."
About Epogee
Epogee fulfills the greatest unmet need in food today: dramatically reduced calories without any compromise. Today's food innovators are formulating with EPG in a wide variety of applications because of its groundbreaking capability of eliminating nearly all calories for each unit of fat replaced, with no reduction in taste, texture or functionality. EPG makes it possible for manufacturers to make better-for-you foods with shorter ingredient labels and dramatically reduced caloric content while delivering the great taste consumers expect. Learn more about how Epogee's alternative fat technology, EPG, can help you change what's possible in your category by visiting: https://www.epogee.com.
Media Contact
Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, +1 815-519-8302, carrie@colinkurtis.com
SOURCE Epogee