BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus SmartSecure announced today that it will provide security systems and free security monitoring for 10 restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The systems are available for free installation, no contract, and monthly monitoring payments deferred while the restaurant is closed. When the first 10 restaurants are served, Chorus will make additional systems available at a discount for restaurants and businesses closed due to the pandemic, with all payments deferred for 120 days. Chorus also announced that it is deferring monthly monitoring fees for its current restaurant and business customers for the next 60 days. Restaurants and businesses with questions about securing their facility through this program can contact Chorus SmartSecure at (205) 978-1234 or visit www.callchorus.com.
"We were disturbed to see that five restaurants were burglarized over the weekend," said Chorus President Rob Hardman. "Restaurants are suffering right now, and we want to do all that we can to help them minimize their current costs, protect their assets, and avoid additional losses."
The system will include a state-of-the-art touch screen panel, an app for remote monitoring and control, and sensors to monitor motion, doors, and breaking glass. Additional options for video surveillance and enhanced monitoring are available at discounted rates. When each restaurant reopens, they will have the opportunity to continue security monitoring or turn in the equipment with no obligation or out-of-pocket expense.
"We want to eliminate one financial commitment from restaurant owners. They are facing countless important decisions in the coming months, and we hope to ease their burden and give them a little peace of mind," said Hardman.
Chorus has seen a surge in the sale of monitored home security systems that include home automation options like lighting, access control, and video surveillance. Much of this activity has been driven by new home purchases based on historically low interest rates. Chorus is bringing the value of these integrated systems to the business community that is currently suffering due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
ABOUT CHORUS SMARTSECURE
Chorus SmartSecure is a servant-hearted company that brings harmony to life with security, automation, access control, low-voltage wiring, and custom audio-video solutions for homes and offices. The Chorus team delivers state-of-the-art equipment designed to simplify and enhance life at home and work.
For more information about Chorus SmartSecure, visit www.callchorus.com.
