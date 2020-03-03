SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen Foods, the leading producer of 100% pure avocado oil and creator of avocado-inspired kitchen condiments like cooking sprays, mayos, dressings and simmer sauces, announces an exciting new brand identity. In collaboration with Gestalt Brand Lab and Red Door Interactive, the three San Diego-based organizations spent over two years honing in on the new brand direction. With new packaging and a fresh brand ethos, the redesign is poised to showcase the brand's cross-border heritage and ignite a passionate community united in the celebration of pure avocado.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8697051-chosen-foods-coastal-california-mexico-roots-new-brand-identity/
In just ten years, Chosen Foods has been able to garner a cult following of avocado obsessed fans all over the country. What started with their flagship 100% pure Avocado Oil has since evolved into infused cooking sprays, classic and spiced mayos, flavorful salad dressings and globally inspired 20-minute simmer sauces. With a diverse product portfolio and an equally diverse company history, the brand is now ready to highlight its evolution, through a hyper focused lens.
"Since 2011, we've gone down many interesting paths with our brand and it's been hard to identify one clear direction," said Chosen Foods' CEO Gabriel Perez Krieb. "This new evolution is essentially a culmination of the most important parts of our story and showcases a vibe that feels true to who we are in a way that we haven't been capitalizing on. We are excited to continue providing consumers with simple ways to experience the culinary wonder that is, avocados."
"We wanted to be intentional with this new direction and celebrate the roots of Chosen Foods," said Chad Farmer, Executive Creative Director at Gestalt Brand Lab. "This new look is really a celebration of a geographic area that is so unique to Chosen Foods – the sand, the sun, the ocean, Baja- Mediterranean culture and lifestyle and of course, avocados. It all funnels into this authentic aesthetic that we've conceptualized for the new Chosen Foods."
As one of the fastest growing health food companies in North America, Chosen Foods is constantly innovating in new categories and creating a platform for sustainable social change with avocados at the center of it all. This year the brand will step into two new product categories centered around avocado fruit instead of oil - launching frozen diced avocados as well as spicy and classic guacamole. Additionally, Chosen Foods will expand its dressing offering with the launch of a new tahini-forward, avocado oil-based Goddess line.
For more information on the new brand identity, Chosen Foods products or the history of Chosen Foods, visit www.chosenfoods.com.
Chosen Foods, the leading producer of 100% pure avocado oil from Mexico and creator of avocado-inspired cooking sprays, mayos, dressings and simmer sauces, got its start in 2011. Grown from the nutrient-rich volcanic soil of Central Mexico, Chosen Foods works in collaboration with over 1,000 farmers to grow more than 350 million avocados per year. From dressings and marinades to mayonnaise and oil sprays, the Southern California brand focuses on creating great tasting and accessible products to elevate at-home cooking. All Chosen Foods products are non-GMO certified. Additionally, Chosen Foods builds collaborative partnerships with organizations that take a community-wide, sustainable approach to alleviating hunger. More information about Chosen Foods can be found at www.chosenfoods.com.
Media Contact: Monica Powers
619-808-2546