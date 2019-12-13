LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Los Angeles' Largest Christmas Toy Party for Underprivileged Kids at Fred Jordan Missions.
VISUALS:
Thousands of underprivileged girls and boys will receive brand new toys including skateboards, dolls, balls, stuffed animals and every kind of toy imaginable thanks to Fred Jordan Missions, volunteers and the toy drives conducted by generous companies, schools and churches throughout Southern California. For most of these children, these will be the ONLY toys they will receive this Christmas.
Food bags full of nutritious, healthy and delicious food will also be given out to every family. Blankets, hats, mittens and socks will also be given out.
Characters from Walt Disney Company will perform during each Christmas Show.
To Donate:
Please Phone: (626) 915-1981
Donate Online: www.fjm.org
PO Box 12345, Covina, CA 91722
WHEN:
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2019 from 9:00am – 2:30pm – Christmas Toy Party
COME PREVIEW THE TOYS TODAY, FRIDAY, DEC. 13 STARTING AT 10AM & LET PEOPLE KNOW IF THEY NEED TOYS FOR THEIR CHILDREN, WE HAVE THEM
WHERE:
FRED JORDAN MISSIONS, 445 Towne Avenue, Skid Row
Los Angeles (corner of Towne and East 5th Street)