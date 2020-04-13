NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced three grants as part of its previously announced commitment to contribute $10 million to pandemic relief efforts globally. The company's support, which is funded through the Chubb Charitable Foundation, is directed to partner organizations around the world that are providing essential resources immediately in areas facing the most acute need from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chubb has made a $1.7 million donation to International Medical Corps to provide surge support to strengthen hospital capacity during the outbreak. Chubb's support, which is focused on hot-spot and low-resource areas, will help provide medical supplies, medical equipment and surged staffing support at health facilities in need. International Medical Corps is deploying emergency medical field units and has activated its volunteer roster of nearly 300 medical professionals, who have begun deploying to hospitals. International Medical Corps is also leveraging its global supply chain and procurement team to send critically needed medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and medical equipment, to hospitals and for health workers in need.
The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is receiving a $1.5 million contribution to provide urgently needed support to food banks around the world based on an assessment of areas with the most critical needs. With more than one-third of the globe's workers unemployed due to the pandemic, food banks are seeing an overwhelming increase in demand for food aid. Chubb's support comprises Foodbank Australia; Fareshare in the U.K.; direct grants to food banks in Europe; and unrestricted programmatic support globally. To date, GFN's COVID-19 response fund has supported relief efforts in 43 countries as well as provided technical support to help food banks procure and distribute meals.
Chubb's $1 million contribution to Project Hope, made in partnership with Healthcare Ready and supported by the Business Roundtable, is procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and other vital equipment from manufacturers worldwide and arranging around-the-clock movement and delivery to America's nurses, doctors and others to treat patients and help stop the spread of COVID-19. These critically needed supplies are being allocated to health facilities in coordination with Healthcare Ready, which is working in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"We are moving quickly to fulfill our $10 million commitment to the urgent pandemic relief efforts to meet the immediate health and nutrition needs of those most affected by this global crisis," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The grants announced today are supporting organizations on the front lines of this outbreak. Each partner organization has experience, capabilities and a track record of delivering relief effectively.
"GFN is fulfilling an urgent need to help address the surge in demand for food, especially amongst the world's most vulnerable populations. International Medical Corps has extensive experience in battling global crises and is well positioned to bring its capabilities and resources to help increase healthcare capacity at overwhelmed hospitals and respond to the immediate needs of frontline healthcare workers. The Project Hope public/private partnership is supporting urgent efforts to protect our critically important frontline medical workers in current coronavirus hotspots such as New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Chicago, and preparing to address future needs in locations expected to face a sudden surge. We are pleased to support these critical and urgent initiatives."
