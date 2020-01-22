LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Circa Resort & Casino opens in Downtown Las Vegas December 2020, it will unveil an eclectic restaurant lineup featuring five original concepts from a collection of chefs and proprietors revered both locally and around the world.
"While each owner brings a diverse background to Circa, they are united by their passion for customer service and Downtown Las Vegas," said Circa CEO Derek Stevens. "In addition to incredible food, they'll deliver the spirit of fun and community that's integral to the Circa experience."
Each offering will deliver something new to the city:
- Saginaw's Delicatessen from Detroit restaurateur Paul Saginaw marks the first new restaurant outside Michigan from the masterminds behind Ann Arbor's famed Zingerman's. Saginaw's menu will include his famous Reuben and several of the sandwiches for which he's known, in addition to matzo ball soup, onion rings, salads, latkes, breakfast specialties and more.
- Barry's Downtown Prime, the first Downtown venture from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality, will deliver the city's finest steaks and seafood, fresh tableside preparations and creative cocktails. Barry's will bring guests back to the days when the chef greeted you at the table, the bartender knew your favorite cocktail and everyone felt like a VIP.
- Victory Burger & Wings Co. from American Coney Island's Chris Sotiropoulos and Grace Keros is the first new concept from the brand's founding family in over a century. The sports bar's menu will offer gameday staples including specialty burgers, wings and appetizers. Guests can watch sports via TVs throughout the space and enjoy prime views of the three-story screen in Circa's sportsbook.
- 8 East, the first pan-Asian restaurant from Chef Dan Coughlin, spans Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean and Thai dishes in a high-energy atmosphere. The menu will feature shareable dishes such as Coughlin's GaPow basil chicken pot stickers, dumplings, wontons, skewers and steaks. Each will be served with signature Chinese, Szechuan, Shangdu and Thai sauces, offering unique flavor combinations for guests to explore.
- Project BBQ by Chef Rex Bernales is the first permanent food truck and Carolina barbecue joint on the Fremont Street Experience, serving a festival of gourmet smoked brisket, pork, chicken and more. Its signature "Garbage Bowl" will include handmade potato chips covered in smoked meats and decked out with a trio of Carolina BBQ, beer and cheese sauces, then topped with applewood-smoked bacon and coleslaw.
For in-depth restaurant descriptions, videos and renderings, visit http://bit.ly/CircaRestaurants
Circa Resort & Casino will be Downtown Las Vegas' first ground-up casino resort since 1980. The integrated resort will feature a massive pool open 365 days a year, the world's largest sportsbook, luxury rooms and suites, and much more. For more information, visit www.circalasvegas.com.