From a new app to curbside to drive-thru to marketing initiatives, the digital innovations keep coming from City Barbeque!
WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radius Networks, the world's leading enterprise location technology platform, and Bounteous, a leading digital experience consultancy, team up to power City Barbeque's off-premise solutions. City Barbeque is a fast-casual barbeque chain with 53 locations across eight states with a passion for digital innovations and technology. With very little curbside business pre-pandemic, City Barbeque had committed themselves to establishing a flawless, VIP pickup experience to allow guests to receive their food without having to leave their car.
Flybuy Pickup has proven to be extremely successful for City Barbeque with wait times currently averaging an astounding 1:28 minutes and customer satisfaction ratings averaging 96%! Here are a few quotes from City Barbeque customers using Flybuy Pickup:
"It was THE BEST! They always have it ready by the time I get there. This time, they saw me pull into the parking lot. I didn't even have to park! Superior!"
"The fastest pick up experience I've ever had at City Barbeque!"
"We pulled up and we're immediately met with our food! Could not have had a better pick up experience than that!"
More and more City Barbeque customers are converting to curbside customers each day. With the new Bounteous mobile app, a customer can easily place their order through the app or website and head to City Barbeque when they are ready to pick it up. The restaurant team will get alerts when the customer is on their way, nearby, on property, and in the pickup area. This foresight enables the staff to prepare orders based on exact customer ETA and meet them at the curb for an immediate and swift handoff.
"Flybuy was one of the most seamless and impactful rollouts that I've done in my career," says Bryan Myers, Chief Information Officer at City Barbeque. "The technology is intuitive and the numbers speak for themselves. We are excited to leverage Flybuy technology for some of our new initiatives, including drive-thru and loyalty redemption."
To take it a step further and ensure that the City Barbeque staff did not miss an incoming order, they rolled out Flybuy LED Tablets at every location. These tablets provide the staff with audio and visual alerts for incoming customers. After implementing these tablets, wait times were further reduced by 60%!
"Flybuy is proud to partner with Bounteous to deliver a best-in-class, frictionless mobile app and order pickup experience for City Barbeque," says Dan Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer from Radius Networks. "City Barbeque's customer adoption and monthly statistics for curbside are record-breaking. The entire digital ordering and pickup journey is personalized, fast, and seamless."
In addition to a flawless pickup experience, City Barbeque is exploring other Flybuy solutions, including Flybuy Notify, currently being integrated with the Bounteous mobile app, and Flybuy Drive-Thru. Flybuy Notify is a location-based, customer engagement solution that drives meaningful, location-based loyalty and marketing engagements through the lifecycle of the customer journey as they are nearby and within the venue. Flybuy Drive-Thru is a location-based solution for automating customer identification, loyalty redemption, mobile offer redemption, and personalization in the drive-thru.
The app is built with Bounteous' proprietary technology accelerator, NomNom™. NomNom is pre-integrated with Flybuy and other platforms (ordering, loyalty, etc) to improve time-to-market for custom app builds. The integration between Flybuy and Bounteous enables brands to work more efficiently and prioritize each curbside order based on a customer's exact location and accurate arrival time. "Our primary goal is helping brands establish deeper relationships with their customers through better digital experiences," says Jesse Dundon, Managing Director of Restaurant and Convenience at Bounteous. "Now that our NomNom accelerator is integrated with Flybuy we'll be able to make this even easier for our clients."
About Flybuy | Radius Networks
Radius Networks is the leading enterprise location technology company and their Flybuy Platform helps companies achieve operational excellence and simplify the guest experience. The Flybuy SaaS platform is leveraged by restaurants, retailers, hospitality, and grocers around the world and includes: Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization; Flybuy Drive-Thru for drive-thru pickup and loyalty automation; Flybuy Tableside for dine-in ordering and table service solutions; and Flybuy Pay for location-based mobile payment facilitation. Radius Networks technology is installed globally in tens of thousands of locations across more than 60 countries.
About Bounteous
Founded in 2003, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences to drive superior client outcomes. Hathway joined Bounteous in November 2021, bringing further restaurant industry experience plus NomNomTM, a proprietary technology accelerator powering customer digital ordering, loyalty apps, and websites that fuel more than $2 billion in sales per year.
About City Barbeque
City Barbeque has been proudly serving the flavor of America since its first joint in 1999. Today, teams at the fast-casual barbeque brand's 53 locations smoke meats on site over local hickory wood and prepare homemade sides and desserts fresh every day. The growing brand operates in eight states and counting, serving the city's best barbeque for dine-in, carryout, delivery, and catering.
