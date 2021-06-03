NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- City Hive Inc., an omni-channel digital commerce and data platform used by more than 2,000 beverage alcohol retailers in over 600 cities across the U.S., is pleased to announce a promotion within their company. Snir Yael will be promoted to Vice President of Research and Development after previously holding the role of Director of Research and Development for two years at City Hive Inc.
"City Hive's mission has been to put control back into retailers' hands and support healthy growth of independent businesses," City Hive CEO, Roi Kliper says. "City Hive believes in high impact management and development methodology. Through his skills and passion Snir has shown us that he meets City Hive's unique high impact ethos and has added immense value to City Hive while becoming an essential component of making our mission a reality. Between implementing new technologies, working with CS, Operations and Marketing on enablement and business growth, and optimizing cross-organizational processes related to people, engineering and infrastructure, Snir has been nothing but an asset to City Hive. We are delighted to strengthen our R&D expertise and our executive leadership team with the promotion of Yael, supporting City Hive's continuous business hyper growth while strengthening our position as the technological leader of the industry."
Yael joined City Hive in 2019 and has since been a member of the senior management team, helping build the company product strategy. Yael is a R&D veteran who possesses leadership and product development experience in the e-commerce and fintech industries, leading R&D organizations through numerous product development initiatives from the conceptual phase through commercialization for over a decade. Yael has diverse technical and managerial experience of multidisciplinary development groups within both start-ups and international global companies distributed over multiple sites. Yael specializes in R&D Leadership, Product Management, Technical Project Management, Customer Facing, Solution Architecture, and Off-shore Management. Snir Yael will lead the Israeli R&D center in Tel Aviv as well as additional Engineering teams in the company HQ in New York.
"I'm fortunate to have been given the opportunity to lead the R&D organization of City Hive during this phase of hyper growth and entrance into new markets and products", said Yael. "I'm confident that with the technological assets as well as its talented team, City Hive is becoming the one stop shop vertical e-commerce platform, while at the same time advancing its best-in-class e-commerce platform for retailers."
City Hive's Engineering team consists of Roi Kliper, CEO, Yosi Dediashvili-Drossos, CTO, Snir Yael, now VP of Research and Development, among Software Engineers, Data, Product and Tech Support. The Engineering team spans the R&D center in Israel as well as the headquarters in New York.
City Hive is an omni-channel digital commerce and data SaaS platform for wine, beer and liquor retailers, suppliers and distributors. A single e-commerce solution specializing in the beverage alcohol businesses, City Hive empowers licensed retailers with B2C online ordering, marketing, inventory management and data analytics. Additionally, suppliers can use the platform to maintain marketing efforts and data across City Hive's retailer network of more than 1,700 beverage alcohol retailers in over 500 cities across the U.S. Founded in 2016, City Hive, Inc. is a privately-owned company and headquartered in New York City.
