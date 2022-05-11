Winemaker Randy Herron and fourth generation family member Riana Mondavi, along with celebrated influencers, share party planning tips in trio of Live chats on May 19, May 26 and June 2
ST. HELENA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family owned and operated CK Mondavi and Family is getting ready for a season filled with outdoor celebrations, neighborhood gatherings and block parties with friends – and they are sharing all their ideas with fans via a new Spring Block Party series on Instagram Live. On May 19, May 26, and June 2, fourth generation family member Riana Mondavi will virtually gather with epicurean and mixology influencers from around the country.
"Our family is dedicated to making delicious wines that bring people together, and we're looking forward to showcasing just how versatile our wines are for fun gatherings," said Riana Mondavi, Brand Ambassador and Director of Chains - Western Region. "We've invited some great friends and recipe developers to talk with us about food and wine pairings, wine cocktails, entertaining tips, block party themes, and more."
Riana Mondavi will be joined in conversation live on @CKMondavi at 4:00 p.m. Pacific. The complete series includes:
CK Mondavi and Family Spring Block Party Instagram Live Series
- May 19 // Start Your Party with guests head winemaker Randy Herron and Christina Thomas of Go Epicurista
- May 26 // Mains & Sweets with guest Tracy Shaw of Food Wine Sunshine
- June 2 // Sip & Share with guests Marc Mondavi and Derek Kwong, Barkeep SF
The series begins on May 19, with Riana hosting head winemaker Randy Herron and content creator Christina Thomas of @goepicurista. This IG Live will focus party planning basics and appetizers and will feature the newly released Buttery Chardonnay. Herron and Mondavi will engage in a live wine tasting to discuss the winemaking approach, and Thomas will be sharing original recipes perfectly paired with the flavors of the new wine.
For the second live on May 26, Tracy Shaw, of @foodwinesunshine, will share a range of party-ready mains and sweet desserts created to pair with CK Mondavi and Family's new Dark Cabernet Sauvignon. A robust wine with notes of mocha and blackberry, it's a decadent pour and Shaw will create some indulgent recipes to match.
To close out the Instagram Live series on June 2, Riana will be joined by her father, Marc Mondavi, along with Derek Kwong of Barkeep SF. Kwong will develop party-ready, large batch wine cocktails crafted with CK Mondavi and Family wines. He'll also share thoughts on the best bar tools and tips for crafting party-ready cocktails at home.
Each Live in the series aims to prepare CK Mondavi and Family fans with an array of recipes, pairing tips, and ideas for hosting block parties all spring long. In addition to the trio of Instagram Lives, CK Mondavi and Family will be sharing guest blog posts on their website, http://www.ckmondavi.com, with all the culinary and wine cocktail recipes from the series.
The complete CK Mondavi and Family collection includes new Buttery Chardonnay, new Dark Cabernet Sauvignon, along with Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Red Blend, all available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a 750 ml bottle., and $13.99 for a 1.5L magnum. To stay up to date on all the news from CK Mondavi and Family, sign up for their newsletter, Eventi, at http://www.ckmondavi.com/eventi-sign-up/.
About CK Mondavi and Family
CK Mondavi and Family wines are bottled in the Napa Valley by the iconic C. Mondavi & Family. For consumers desiring consistently delicious, everyday wines, CK Mondavi and Family wines overdeliver for the price point. Based in the Napa Valley for seventy-five years, CK Mondavi and Family's grapes are 100% sourced from California vineyards, utilizing sustainable farming techniques and winemaking practices that are more typical of expensive wines. Their relentless commitment to quality winemaking and hands-on small lot sourcing sets them apart from other value wines. A large portion of the grapes in CK Mondavi and Family wines are estate grown on the family's 1,850 acres of vineyard property and the family is committed to working with American growers that they've had partnerships with for generations. CK Mondavi and Family are the first and only wines 100% "Made in USA Certified®" and the family produces wines that are consistent, vintage-to-vintage, providing consumers with a value and quality they can rely on. Today, CK Mondavi and Family remains one of the most successful wine brands in America because of its excellent quality and great value. They can be found online at CKMondavi.com, or on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram @CKMondaviWines.
