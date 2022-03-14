WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) published its 2021 Annual Report, highlighting notable moments and achievements made by CCA and partners throughout the year. Marking the 10-year anniversary of CCA's founding, 2021 provided an opportunity to both reflect on the organization's impact and call for accelerated action on clean cooking over the next decade.
"Since CCA was founded, more than 400 million people have gained access to clean cooking fuels and technologies, resulting in nearly 4.6 million lives being saved," said CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans. "While much more action is needed, we've made incredible progress in the past decade, including throughout 2021, and I've never been more optimistic about the future of the clean cooking sector."
CCA's 2021 Annual Report highlights other major moments from the year, including:
- The launch of a Clean Cooking Energy Compact – already endorsed by more than 60 governments, investors, and other organizations – to unlock the SDGs and net-zero;
- Through its Venture Catalyst program, CCA's partnership on more than 30 projects with 20 portfolio companies operating in 12 countries (five are showcased in the report);
- The U.S. Government's recommitment to CCA and to clean cooking, followed by the introduction of the bipartisan Clean Cooking Support Act in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives;
- As part of its Systems Strategy work, CCA's launch of the Delivery Units Network, which will establish teams within governments to run local delivery units dedicated to achieving ambitious and equitable national clean cooking plans;
- Working with the World Resources Institute and partners, the development of the Clean Cooking Explorer, a first-of-its-kind geospatial energy planning platform focused on clean cooking data;
- In Haiti, the launch of a tool to help inform government agencies on how to best utilize forest resources;
- Funding new research that addressed crucial information gaps on the impacts of household air pollution from cooking and heating on the health of infants; and
- The launch of the inaugural Women in Clean Cooking mentorship program cohort, in partnership with SEforALL and the Global Women's Network for the Energy Transition.
To read the full 2021 Annual Report, click here.
Media Contact
Kip Patrick, Clean Cooking Alliance, 2028879040, kpatrick@cleancooking.org
SOURCE Clean Cooking Alliance