Leader in Automated Next-Generation Sequencing Workflow Solutions to Present Scientific Poster, Panel and Lecture on Novel Technologies for Pathogens and Public Health Surveillance
SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Clear Labs, the leader in fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) for turnkey genomic surveillance and diagnostics, is announcing that leaders from the company will be presenting at the APHL Annual Conference, a hybrid live and virtual event for the public health laboratory (PHL) community, which brings together leaders, scientists, influencers and partners to share issues, trends and best practices driving laboratory science and public health today.
"APHL is a place for the best and brightest in public health to have honest conversations about what's working, what's not and innovations that can better address the changing landscape," said Ramin Khaksar, Chief Scientific Officer at Clear Labs. "Clear Labs is prepared to address the increasingly significant role that NGS plays in detecting and understanding issues in the food safety and clinical diagnostic sectors. Our fully automated platform is proven in both of these areas and we know the benefit we bring to supporting public health labs, particularly as sequencing has taken center stage in our post-pandemic world."
APHL is attended by state, county, and city public health laboratory directors and personnel with sessions focused on public health laboratory issues, trends and technologies relative to COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases, environmental health, emergency preparedness, quality systems and safety, informatics, food safety, newborn screening, global health and more.
WHAT: Clear Labs presentations at the APHL Annual Conference hybrid event
WHEN:
-- Tuesday, May 17 from 3:00-3:30pm: Clear Labs Staff Scientist Michael Balamotis on "Foodborne outbreak detection and control using an automated genome sequencing platform"
- Foodborne illnesses impact over 600 million people worldwide each year, leading to more than 420,000 deaths and the loss of 33 million healthy life years. Detection and serovar identification of foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella and Listeria can help limit the impacts of foodborne illness, but these methods lack the resolution needed for public health surveillance. Genome sequencing of bacterial isolates provides the highest level of strain resolution, determines relatedness to other strains, and can fully characterize the virulence and antimicrobial resistance profiles of a pathogen - and automated next generation sequencing platforms, through generation of near real time genomic data, will play a key role in accessing actionable data for food safety surveillance and investigations.
-- Wednesday, May 18 from 4:15-5:15pm: Clear Labs Director of Product Management Kyle Rhoden on "Clear Labs Sequencing a Pandemic: How NGS kept up with the ever-evolving SARS-CoV-2"
- This session will focus on the applications of NGS in the public health laboratory, solutions to challenges encountered with NGS, and utilization of NGS data analysis pipelines to guide public health response plans during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the session, speakers will share how they have overcome technical obstacles associated with implementing NGS as part of their clinical workflow to successfully employ this technology for tracking SARS-CoV-2 as well as emerging and re-emerging pathogens.
-- Thursday, May 19 from 7:30-8:30am Clear Labs CEO Sasan Amini on "Turnkey, Fully Automated NGS Platforms for Pathogen Diagnostics & Surveillance"
- A review of different fully automated NGS solutions Clear Labs offers in both applied and clinical markets and their utility within the public health space for improving outbreak surveillance and a discussion with the audience about what they envision for this product.
WHERE: Cleveland, OH and Virtual
Clear Labs' groundbreaking approach addresses both the clinical and applied markets - the suite of Clear Labs rapid NGS solutions help determine the nucleic acid sequence of pathogens of interest within hours versus days. In addition to presenting at the APHL Conference, Clear Labs is a gold sponsor and will be showcasing its powerful approach at booth #315/317.
About Clear Labs
Clear Labs harnesses the power of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to simplify complex diagnostics for clinical and applied markets. By creating a fully automated platform that brings together DNA sequencing, robotics and cloud-based analytics, Clear Labs democratizes genomics applications to deliver increased clarity. Clear Labs' turnkey platform accelerates outcomes and improves accuracy - from foodborne pathogens to infectious diseases, including SARS-CoV-2. With a novel approach, Clear Labs is helping the world better understand, track and mitigate tomorrow's novel pathogens.
