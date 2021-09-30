TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding Eat Clean, a meal plan delivery service that delivers freshly-prepared meals straight from its kitchen right to your door. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in Miami in 2015, Eat Clean meals are fresh, never frozen, and contain premium proteins, vegetables, and complex carbohydrates that are catered to specific dietary needs. The fully-cooked, all-natural, and organic meals are ready to reheat and serve. With a family background in the food and beverage industry, Michael Martinez started Eat Clean with less than $5000 and the mission to empower fellow athletes, friends, and family with an easy way to get delicious, healthful food that hits calories and macros. Eat Clean's service area is limited by distribution options. ClearAngel funding will enable the company to expand and address fulfillment needs.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"This investment from ClearAngel comes at a critical stage allowing us to build distribution channels so we can expand to the Northeast," said Michael Martinez, Founder, Eat Clean. "We're excited about the growth opportunities that their backing will enable, especially as the meal prep market is trending."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Eat Clean will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"We're proud to support Eat Clean in its mission to provide chef-prepared, healthy, ready-to-eat meals weekly to homes nationwide," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For Eat Clean, this ClearAngel investment reflects how we strive to empower e-commerce businesses who meet a great consumer need for convenient and healthy food options."
To learn more about Eat Clean and experience its delicious, ready-to-eat meal delivery service for yourself, visit http://www.eatcleantogo.com
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace, and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights, and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
