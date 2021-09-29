TORONTO, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Campfare, the source for chef-quality, fully-hydrated, ready-to-eat camping meals. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Chef and outdoors enthusiast Andrew Sarda founded CampFare in 2019, after honing his culinary skills working in restaurants in New York and around the country. While traveling and spending time on the trail, he recognized an opportunity to provide a better dining option for campers and built Campfare: chef-crafted, minimally processed, shelf-stable camping meals. Now campers can enjoy delicious, gourmet meals, such as Chicken Tikka Masala or Wild Alaskan Salmon, simply by boiling the pouch in water for two minutes.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"Campfare is reinventing camping food with its unique approach and gourmet menu," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This ClearAngel investment is a fitting addition to our long history of support for CPG food and beverage innovation."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Campfare will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"With interest in camping exploding during the pandemic, ClearAngel's funding comes at a crucial time," said Sarda. "We will extend our online marketing reach to take advantage of the high consumer interest and grow our inventory to meet rising demand. We believe high-quality food should be convenient and easy for campers and we're committed to providing a fine-dining camping experience."
To learn more about Campfare and experience the next big brand in camping food for yourself, visit Campfare.com
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
