TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program is funding Better Rhodes, a premium alcohol-free marketplace in the United States and Canada, providing customers with a curated collection of over 300 products from alcohol-free beers, to spirits, aperitifs, wines, and sparkling from around the world. ClearAngel gives early-stage companies access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and an extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors powered by Clearco.
Founded in 2020, Better Rhodes has the largest selection of strictly alcohol-free and non-alcoholic products in North America. With a mission to make alcohol-free products fun and accessible, Better Rhodes has worked to break the stigma that all alcohol-free products are loaded with sugar and poor-quality ingredients. The company has paved the way for a new market of healthy, non-alcoholic beverages. Chris Becker started the company after not being able to simply sample multiple types of alcohol-free products without purchasing large quantities from multiple producers. His passion for making this process easier has allowed the company to grow its offerings to over 300 products spanning beer, wine, spirits, aperitifs, mixers, distilled botanicals and functional beverages. With ClearAngel's funding, they can enter their first real gifting season and Dry January armed with a strong team and a substantial budget for advertising and marketing initiatives.
ClearAngel is among just a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who lack the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded over 400 companies.
"We're very excited to fund Better Rhodes in its mission to provide healthy, non-alcoholic products," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "For Better Rhodes, this ClearAngel investment will empower the company to scale to the next level and promote healthy living among customers across the globe."
ClearCo has made an $88,000 investment as part of Better Rhodes' oversubscribed Seed Round. ClearCo's involvement also provides Better Rhodes with access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"As we just recently expanded our services into Canada, ClearAngel's support will help us to increase our sales and streamline our shipping procedures with a more robust team," said Chris Becker, Founder, Better Rhodes. "Our mission has always been to provide access to these incredible products right at your doorstep and we're excited to continue this journey as we enter into a season of gifting."
To learn more about Better Rhodes and experience their products for yourself, visit http://www.betterrhodes.com or contact media@betterrhodes.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. The program has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
