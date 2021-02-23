SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearFast Nutrition (CF Nutrition), a brand known for improving the way millions of people prepare for and recover from surgery with its flagship drink, CF(Preop)®, is expanding to upend the outdated clinical (adult) nutrition category with a proven product line of clean and modern clinical nutrition products. The brand—which offers a product suite developed by an in-house team of doctors, registered dietitians, and beverage scientists—is announcing its plans to bring enjoyable, doctor-developed drinks directly to the U.S. beverage market via a retail rollout. This rollout is CF Nutrition's answer to growing consumer demand for synthetic-free, great-tasting, and trustworthy products in the medical and clinical nutrition space that offer a high level of functionality.
The multi-billion-dollar clinical nutrition market is pervasive and reaches nearly every home. Within this market, products are targeted to help heal, strengthen, and support people who might be experiencing anything from chronic health conditions, illness, and upcoming medical procedures to dehydration and taxing athletic events. Options currently available to consumers in the clinical nutrition arena are largely available through legacy brands, are overwhelmingly synthetic-laden, loaded with artificial sweeteners and dyes, and offer poor-tasting formulas that don't deliver on today's consumer taste preferences.
CF Nutrition CEO Andre Ramirez said, "From the time Dr. Marsh, a board-certified anesthesiologist, developed our very first product, to the number of science-backed products we've rolled out since, CF Nutrition has always been driven to improve the health state of our customers—and to offer providers a proven, evidence-based product they can feel confident recommending. CF Nutrition's entire line has been designed with an appreciation for taste, as regardless of the functional advantages, patients have to be willing to consume the beverages to realize the benefits." He added, "Delicious, modern, and clean clinical nutrition is ideal for both patients and providers. When the patients actually adhere to the recommended nutrition regimen, clinical and financial outcomes are vastly improved—making for healthier patients and lower costs across the board."
CF Nutrition's newest product-line additions are CF(Rehydrate)® and CF(Rehydrate)® Immunity+. Both of these offerings are delicious, completely clear, medical-grade electrolyte beverages that provide the clean rehydration consumers can't get from sugar-laden sports drinks—and each is available in three flavors. Additional products in the CF suite include CF(Protein)®, a natural plant protein drink that provides a concentrated dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and essential fats in an easy, on-the-go format, as well as the extremely popular CF(Colonoscopy Kit)®, which helps patients minimize discomfort, dehydration, and stress while preparing for a colonoscopy by providing a concentrated dose of key electrolytes like sodium and potassium in a delicious beverage that significantly masks the foul-tasting prep powders.
All products in CF Nutrition's line are developed and manufactured at their own facility in Atlanta, Georgia—and each is formulated with nuanced regard for specialty diets including vegan, gluten-free, and kosher. The complete product line is currently available on Amazon and at drinkclearfast.com, and will soon be available in an array of retail stores nationwide. With the team's newly announced retail rollout, their number-one goal is to ensure patients, athletes, moms, and everyday health-conscious consumers no longer have to reach for brightly-colored, sugar-laden beverages on the shelves of stores as they seek an option to help them strengthen, hydrate, prepare, or heal.
CF Nutrition has engaged respected beverage industry firm InterContinental Beverage Capital (IBC) to assist them in entering the more traditional retail beverage market. IBC founding partner Stephen Horgan shared that, "The mainstream beverage market is starved for functional beverages that provide nutritional value and condition-specific solutions to consumers beyond the clinical environment. The two CF options Rehydrate and Immunity+ will do precisely that."
About CF Nutrition
ClearFast Nutrition (CF Nutrition) is a San Diego-based company that has improved the way millions of people prepare for surgery with its flagship drink, CF(Preop)®. The company exists to innovate clean, delicious clinical nutrition drinks recommended by doctors and nutritionists to patients experiencing a health challenge. From medical-grade electrolyte solutions to a delicious plant-based protein drink, CF Nutrition formulates its products using only clean ingredients, no colored dyes, and no artificial sweeteners as an answer to the growing consumer demand for natural products that still taste great and are rooted in solid science—ultimately providing consumers a healthier, more effective alternative to neon-colored drinks and chalky, designed-for-children beverages from legacy brands. The product suite is approved for CMS/Medicare reimbursement. Anyone interested in implementing clinical nutrition as part of a medical-grade diet, a pre-surgery nutrition plan, a post-workout recovery plan, or an everyday wellness plan can learn more by visiting drinkclearfast.com or following the CF team of nutritionists and beverage scientists on social media @drinkcfnutrition.
About InterContinental Beverage Capital, Inc.
IBC is a New York-based advisory and investment firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, lending institutions, consultants, recruiters, and management teams. These sources provide expertise, industry capabilities, access to new customers, and valuable investment and commercial banking capabilities to partnership companies seeking growth of their companies, brands, and geographic footprint. For more information, visit http://www.inbevcapital.com.
