CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whoa Dough, a line of on-the-go, good-for-you cookie dough bars, has launched all six flavors of its bars at Giant Eagle, Inc. stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The expansion is part of Whoa Dough's goal to be sold nationwide through retailers with strong ties to their local communities, bringing a better-for-you option to the snack market.
Whoa Dough cookie dough bars are Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Plant-Based, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The flavors available at Giant Eagle are Sugar Sprinkle, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, the newest flavor Brownie Batter, and the classic Chocolate Chip. Whoa Dough bars can be found near the Dairy section.
Whoa Dough's colorful packaging in shades of blue, orange, yellow, purple, and pink make them easy to find on the shelf. The bars can be enjoyed chilled, on-the-go, or baked at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. The bars offer consumers a quick and easy option without sacrificing on quality – they are a snack that the entire family can enjoy.
Dad-prenuer and founder of Whoa Dough, Todd Goldstein, has been shopping at Giant Eagle since he was a kid. "This is incredibly exciting for me," said Goldstein. "It's been nearly two years to the day since I pitched Whoa Dough to Giant Eagle Today, I walked into a Giant Eagle store and saw us on the shelf for the first time. Thank you Giant Eagle for believing in the future of allergen friendly Cookie Dough bars! Number #1 takeaway: Persistence Pays Off," said Goldstein.
Whoa Dough was created in 2018 by Todd Goldstein, a Cleveland entrepreneur and foodie who spent the last decade helping entrepreneurs get their start. In 2011, Goldstein was diagnosed with gluten intolerance which began his hunt for gluten-free products. When his sons were born in 2015 and 2017, they were also diagnosed with gluten-intolerance which only further increased his desire to create a gluten-free treat. Recognizing that the cookie dough market was a growing trend, but still left those with allergies in the "raw," Goldstein and his team got to work and after 20 iterations and a year-and-a-half, Whoa Dough was created.
Whoa Dough now includes six flavors: Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, Sugar Cookie Dough, Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Visit http://www.whoadough.com for more information and follow @whoadough_ on Instagram.
Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $9.7 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.
