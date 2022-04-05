Looking forward to the Future with the Next Generation
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cline Family Cellars, a family-owned and operated winery based in the Carneros wine appellation of Sonoma County, California, is proud to announce its 40th anniversary this year.
Fred Cline founded Cline Family Cellars in 1982 in Oakley, California, restoring 100-year-old vines to produce Mourvèdre, Carignane and Zinfandel. In 1989, Fred and his wife, Nancy Cline purchased a 350-acre horse farm in Carneros and moved the winery to Sonoma County. As one of the original Rhone Rangers, Fred began planting vineyards dedicated to Rhone style varietals. Since those first plantings, the pair have continued to plant vineyards throughout Sonoma County, expanding to include Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Merlot. The result is an expansive, award-winning portfolio of wines with a range of styles and offerings that have evolved over the past 40 years.
To mark the 40th anniversary, Cline Family Cellars is celebrating with a specially created anniversary bottle design for their legendary Ancient Vines Zinfandel, sourced from the family's dry-farmed 100-year-old vineyards in Contra Costa County. The wine will be released with its 2020 vintage late Spring.
"Achieving this 40-year milestone could not have happened without the ongoing support of a tremendous team of individuals who have lent their expertise and hard work to our efforts," said Fred Cline. "While a 40-year milestone is a reason to celebrate, it is also a time to reflect. We are very aware that good luck has also played its role, for which we are truly grateful."
Speaking to the future Nancy added, "It doesn't seem possible that Cline Family Cellars is 40 years old. When Fred and I started the winery, we didn't really think about time – we just worked the grapes and farm with our kids. However, before long we recognized that having the best job in the world comes with a responsibility to caretake history and promote sustainability – a mission we have strived to maintain daily and that we hope our children will continue with into the future."
Since its founding, Cline Family Cellars has been a family affair. Some of Fred and Nancy's children are now guiding the operations along with a talented leadership team.
"It's very special to be part of a multi-generational family winery," said Hilary Cline. "Along with my siblings, we look forward to leading our family business into the future with the same respect for the land, and a continued commitment to the sustainable practices that have been a huge part of our parents' legacy here at the winery."
