Custom Organization Giant Will Give Away a Big Green Egg MiniMax Grill
GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To kick off the summer, Closets by Design, one of the nation's leading home organization companies, is giving one lucky person the chance to win a Big Green Egg, one of the most desired grills on the market.
The Closets by Design Countdown to Summer Sweepstakes drawing will be for a MiniMax style Big Green Egg. The prize package, valued at $1,000, includes a stand and a sturdy, easy to grip carrier. The stainless-steel cooking grid measures 13 inches/33 cm in diameter for a whopping 133 square inches/855 cm2 of cooking area. The MiniMax is constructed from ultra-high-quality ceramic and comes with a best-in-class lifetime warranty from Big Green Egg.
"We are thrilled to partner with Big Green Egg to help our customers get ready for the summer grilling season and bring families together in their backyards," says Jerry Egner, President of Closets by Design.
The Countdown to Summer Sweepstakes runs until the end of May. Eligible participants, 18 years or older, living in the United States and Canada, can enter the sweepstakes page by clicking here. Entrees will be accepted through May 31st, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. This is a random drawing from the pool of all entrants' names collected on the sweepstakes page to determine the winner of Big Green Egg Mini Max Egg.
About Closets by Design
Closets by Design has been creating attractive and functional closets, garage organizers, in-home offices and more since it was founded in 1982. Rated #1 Franchise in our category and one of America's Top 50 New Franchises by Entrepreneur magazine, Closets by Design has also been listed as one of the Top 100 Up & Comers by Franchise Times and one of the Top 550 Remodeling Companies by Remodeling magazine. Closets by Design is a leader in the home improvement industry, and it has set the standard for customer satisfaction through dedication, quality, and service.
Learn more about Closets by Design by visiting closetsbydesign.com.
