NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Kitchen Market by Type (franchised and standalone) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the cloud kitchen market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 1.18 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Cloud Kitchen Market - Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the cloud kitchen market is the advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants. Cloud kitchens produce food for online delivery. These kitchens are equipped with kitchen equipment and facilities needed for the preparation of food but have no dining area. Cloud kitchens have emerged as a promising business model due to the rapid increase in consumer demand for food delivery. There is a rise in the number of online food orders owing to the emergence of new online platforms. With the increase in penetration of the Internet and the use of mobile applications, many people prefer ordering food through mobile applications and online portals. The adoption of cloud kitchens helps reduce the rent and labor costs incurred by restaurants. Therefore, the advantages of cloud kitchen and the rising demand for online food delivery services are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The growing preference for home-cooked food will be a major challenge for the cloud kitchen market during the forecast period. Fast food is perceived to be unhealthy, as it contains added sugar, large amounts of carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats and leads to lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Hence, health-conscious consumers avoid eating unhealthy food from restaurants and cafeterias and prefer home-cooked food. Home-cooked food has high nutritional value and is fresh and hygienic. The chances of contamination are also low when compared to food from QSRs. Thus, the consumption of home-cooked food is increasing. In addition, home-cooked food is economical when compared to food from cloud kitchens
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Cloud Kitchen Market - Segmentation Analysis
The cloud kitchen market report is segmented by Type (franchised and standalone) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The cloud kitchen market share growth by the franchised segment will be significant for revenue generation. This model witnessed steady growth during the last few years. Cloud kitchens are commercial facilities that are built to produce food for delivery. These kitchens offer food products of all types under one roof. The rising demand for such kitchens can be attributed to the growth of online food delivery, thereby enabling restaurants to reach a wider population group without the need to build offline premises.
- 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for cloud kitchen in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The growth in the number of working people in the region will facilitate the cloud kitchen market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments
Some Companies Mentioned
The cloud kitchen market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnership contracts with food service providers to provide food delivery services to compete in the market.
·
- Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- CloudKitchens
- Doordash Inc.
- Kitchen United
- Kitopi Catering Services LLC
- Postmates Inc.
- Rebel Foods Private Ltd.
- Salted
- SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC
- Zuul Kitchens Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
- The food delivery market in India is expected to increase by USD 716.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13%. Download a free sample now!
- The catering services market share is expected to increase by USD 104.92 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Download a free sample now!
Cloud Kitchen Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 1.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.29
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CloudKitchens, Doordash Inc., Kitchen United, Kitopi Catering Services LLC, Postmates Inc., Rebel Foods Private Ltd., Salted, SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC, and Zuul Kitchens Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Franchised - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Standalone - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- CloudKitchens
- DoorDash Inc.
- Kitchen United
- Kitopi Catering Services LLC
- Postmates Inc.
- Rebel Foods Private Ltd.
- Salted
- SBEEG Holdings Licensing LLC
- Zuul Kitchens Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-kitchen-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-18-billion-from-2019-to-2024--advantages-of-cloud-kitchens-over-restaurants-to-boost-market--17000-technavio-reports-301505661.html
SOURCE Technavio