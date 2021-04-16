SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMX, a leading provider of Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) solutions for supply chain management and operational execution, today announced it was honored for outstanding achievement in restaurant technology in Hospitality Technology's first annual Industry Heroes Award in a virtual event held on April 14.
CMX was recognized for its quick response to the pandemic with its COVID-19 Response, Reopening & Recovery Kit for casual and quick serve restaurants. An innovation that was launched during the first half of 2020, the kit provides out-of-the-box templates for performing digital employee wellness checks, health and sanitation shift logs, COVID-19-related incident reporting, and reopening checklists.
"We're extremely honored to be among the winners of Hospitality Technology's very first Industry Heroes Awards," said Mitch Porche, CEO, CMX. "Last year was much like a roller coaster ride for the restaurant industry at large. However, even during the worst part of the pandemic our customers rose to the challenge and displayed incredible grit and spirit. They also inspired us to innovate new ways to help them meet rapidly changing COVID-19 safety and health regulations. We came through this stronger together."
The COVID-19 Response, Reopening & Recovery Kit templates are available to customers utilizing CMX's ActivityStudio®, a self-service digital transformation solution designed to help organizations of all sizes protect their brands and drive Operational Excellence. ActivityStudio enables companies to easily create, execute, and digitally manage their policies and procedures, checklists and internal audits for ensuring brand compliance, performance, quality, and safety. It replaces inefficient paper-based programs and ineffective legacy technologies by centralizing all program data and content into a single integrated management system. Its revolutionary design streamlines content creation and management, along with work orchestration and execution. ActivityStudio also eliminates repetitive tasks and reduces the administrative burden associated with program management.
In 2020, ActivityStudio was enhanced and updated to support CMX customers with new digital capabilities that allowed them to overcome critical challenges presented by the pandemic. It enables brands of all sizes to quickly pivot, adapt operations, communicate clearly and execute with consistency and compliance across multiple locations.
In conjunction with the Industry Heroes Awards, Hospitality Technology also held the 2021 Top Women in Restaurant Technology. Now in its fifth year, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards honors outstanding women from both restaurants and technology suppliers.
"HT's inaugural Industry Heroes Awards acknowledge members of our restaurant technology community who truly went above and beyond in the face of closed dining rooms and lockdowns, pivoting to off-prem and digital solutions to serve customers, support employees, and feed communities in need," said Abigail Lorden, vice president and publisher of Hospitality Technology.
For more information about ActivityStudio and the COVID-19 Response, Reopening & Recovery Kit, please go here.
