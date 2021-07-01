LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern California casual dining restaurant, My Fish Stop, received a major marketing push in a national commercial. My Fish Stop and owner Harris "P Gordy" Brown were featured in a commercial by Coca Cola and BET's partnership titled "A Seat at The Table", hosted by Republic Records artist Coi Leray, which highlights local small businesses by partnering to help grow their businesses. My Fish Stop is Coi Leray's favorite Black owned restaurant and she selected it to be featured and supported. The restaurant is located at 14843 ½ Burbank Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91411 and is owned by local businessman Harris Brown. Brown, a native of Mississippi, brings his love for soul food and the Delta region style of cooking fish, he calls Mississippi Soul by creating options based on recipes of his late mother. Since opening five years ago Brown has garnered the support of celebrities such as Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Pump, Terrance J., O.T. Genesis, Red Grant, Big Percy and many more.
Brown has worked in the music industry from 1997 to 2009 holding roles with No Limit and Priority Records before transitioning into the nightclub industry totaling 21 years, followed by 2016 launch into the restaurant industry. My Fish Stop boasts a Mississippi style of cuisine to include soul fish, candied yams, lobster mac and cheese, collard greens, "crack chips" and desserts such as banana pudding and peach cobbler. The restaurant's slogan, "Mississippi Soul Fish," supports Brown's mission to provide his customers with the best fresh fish options. Brown shares, "Five years of grinding, putting smile after smile on every customer's face, with one goal, to spread joy through my food and I've been only serving Coca Cola with those smiles all these years. So for God to send Coi Leray with BET and Coke was only divine from God above."
Currently Brown is finalizing the contract for a second restaurant in Watts, CA which will neighbor a Wing Stop and The Habit restaurants. Each Thanksgiving Brown hosts a traditional dinner at the restaurant for those without family. The only requirement is they get to know their fellow neighbors while dining in the restaurant. Brown also has plans in the works to do a yearly event with local non-profit Mothers of Watts. He currently partners with (TASC) Task Adult Skill Center to provide employment and other resources for adults who have faced challenges. As a veteran himself Brown has also worked with the VA resource center to offer job placement for other veterans.
See the commercial here:
https://www.facebook.com/BET/posts/10158140999255404
Social Media
Website: https://www.myfishstop.com
Instagram: @myfishstop
https://www.instagram.com/myfishstop/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myfishstop
For press and media inquires send contact to classic@classiccpr.com
Media Contact
Classic Cauley, Classic PR, +1 (310) 503-0101, classic@classiccpr.com
SOURCE My Fish Stop