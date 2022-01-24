NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee pods market is set to grow by USD 8.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The coffee pods market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods
- Foil And Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods
The capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods are expected to significantly drive the product segment in the global coffee pods market during the forecast period. Additionally, due to the presence of several global and regional vendors the, capsule and plastic cups-based market has remained moderately fragmented.
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the main vendors are following coffee capsules. These coffee capsules usually comprise of roasted coffee wrapped in aluminum and plastic cups which require processing to recycle making them critical from environmental aspects. Hence, the major vendors of coffee pods are introducing biodegradable and compostable coffee pods to attract consumers seeking eco-friendly capsules.
Some of the prominent vendors in the coffee pods market compete on basis of price, quality, innovation, distribution and promotion. In addition, the rise in the number of product launches is a key factor fueling the global coffee pods market for a long time. Moreover, the rise in demand for organic coffee in various countries is encouraging vendors to launch innovative products consistently for the expansion of their customer base. However, with an increasing number of product launches the consumers can have a wide range of options to choose from.
Moreover, there has been significant growth in the number of organized retailers worldwide, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Also, these supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as a major distribution channel for coffee pods in various countries in the world.
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coffee pods market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors
Coffee Pods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 8.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
